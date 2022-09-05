The list ranks institutions on the criteria of social mobility, research and promotion of public service. USU scored highly on the first and last categories, ranking 14th for social mobility and 26th for promoting public service.
Washington Monthly’s methodology calculates social mobility by looking at graduation rates, Pell grants, estimated future incomes, student loan repayment and tuition cost for families with lower incomes. National and community service scores were determined through AmeriCorps and Peace Corps data, military service, community service projects, student voter registration and “percentage of all degrees awarded in health, education and social work.”
The university fared slightly less well in the research category, landing at 120th — below average for fellow high-placed schools. This category was judged on research spending, science and engineering PhDs awarded, graduates who go on to receive PhDs and “prestigious awards” received by faculty, among other factors.
Though USU was the top ranked public university in the state, it was beat out by Brigham Young University, which placed 13th overall. BYU was ranked first out of all schools for social mobility, 121st in research (one spot below USU) and 415th in promoting public service. The only other Utah school in the top 100, University of Utah, was 80th overall, placing 106th, 46th and 135th for social mobility, research and public service, respectively.
The world of college and university rankings is saturated and widely varied, with any number of ranking methodologies spitting out wildly different results.
The popular U.S. News & World Report rankings ranked USU at 249th overall, 123rd among public schools and 256th for social mobility.
The U.S. News & World Report list, first released in 1983, has been subject to a bevy of criticisms, including poorly verified data, fabrication of numbers and recursively self-reinforcing results among many others during its 39-year run.
Washington Monthly’s list, started in 2005, positions itself as an “answer” specifically to the U.S. News & World Report’s rankings, which rely “on crude and easily manipulated measures of wealth, exclusivity, and prestige.”
A USU press release about the Washington Monthly ranking touted “renewed focus on student success and retention” as driving the high social mobility ranking, pointing to the Aggie First Scholars program’s growth and focus on first-generation college students.
“These rankings show that USU has provided a framework for our students to gain access to an education and acquire the experiences needed for positive economic and social outcomes after graduation,” said Robert Wagner, USU executive vice president. “We talk a lot about creating the conditions that allow all of our students to succeed, and we actively pursue and welcome students who may not have traditionally had access to a higher education.”
On the promoting public good front, the release credited a high number of students earning “service-oriented majors” alongside the university’s Carnegie Community Engagement Classification awarded in 2020.
“We are pleased to see Utah State University has been recognized for the work we have done in these areas,” USU President Noelle Cockett said in the release. “This ranking places USU among the top institutions in the nation that share a commitment to a high-quality educational experience. The education we provide pays off in the long run by positioning our students for maximum success.”