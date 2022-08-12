The Cache Community Gleaning program at Utah State University has begun another season of harvesting fruits and vegetables for local food pantries. This year, Program Director Kate Markman is hopeful to garner new volunteers, as well as new locations to glean, to better tackle food insecurity issues in the Cache Valley area.
The gleaning program contributes food to the Student Nutrition Access Center (SNAC) at USU and also the Cache Community Food Bank. Volunteers harvest between 100 to 1,000 pounds of produce per gleaning session, Markman said, explaining hauls are much larger when apples are in season. There are currently around 200 gleaning locations registered with the program.
The produce is given a grade — either an A or a B. Grade A produce is donated as is, while grade B is processed for consumption. On average, Markman said, the program gleans between 10,000 and 15,000 pounds of produce per season that otherwise may have been wasted.
Markman said a large part of food waste happens long before it reaches individuals.
“It's happening in production. It's happening in distribution. … It doesn’t make it off of the trees,” Markman said. “So much of that food waste is happening before it even is accessible to communities.”
In the United States, according to Markman, around 40% of food is wasted while one-in-eight people experience food insecurity — a term defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as “a household-level economic and social condition of limited or uncertain access to adequate food.”
And Cache Valley doesn’t deviate much from national statistics, Markman said.
“One in nine people experience food insecurity here,” Markman said, explaining the statistic was a bit higher than the state average. “That kind of made me raise my eyebrow.”
While the answer to why Cache Valley has a higher-than-normal food insecurity is unclear, Markman said many socioeconomic factors likely play a role. And some groups, like college students, “fall through the cracks” when it comes to government programs addressing food security, Markman said.
“One of our big focuses is helping feed people that usually are a little bit overlooked when it comes to addressing these problems,” Markman said.
According to Markman, many of the students experiencing food insecurity are first-generation students who may not receive financial support. What’s more, many students are working jobs while attending university in hopes to avoid debt, which Markman suggested may create more of a need for food assistance.
“Because so much of their money is going towards tuition,” Markman said.
For Markman, the expectations are “a little bit messed up.”
“We're expecting these young adults to be surviving off of ramen noodles, and rice and beans, or whatever the cheapest food is … and then to also be excelling in school,” Markman said. “Those two things and expectations don't really compute, because in order for our brains to be, like, at their best, fully functioning, we need to be nourished.”
Markman said those who volunteer can feel good about helping relieve food security issues on a local level. Volunteers can also take home some of the harvest.
“And not only that, it’s a lot of fun,” Markman said. “The people that come out are really wonderful people — we have a good time together.”
Those with trees or gardens they'd like to register gleaning should know there’s no pressure to participate if they get cold feet. Markman said she, along with the volunteers, also aim to leave the gleaning areas “better than we found it.”
“That's, like, a huge priority for us,” Markman said, “and that's something that's communicated to all of our volunteers.”