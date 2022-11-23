Utah State University’s Reindeer Express is returning to Cache Valley after the festivities were paused for two years.
The event will take place on Dec. 2 with an afternoon session at 3:45 p.m. followed by an evening session 5:45 p.m. Sessions are expected to last an hour and a half.
Though the festivities will take place at the USU Animal Science Farm in Wellsville, there is no on-site parking. Patrons can park at the corner of 1000 West and 1600 South just north of Cytiva where a shuttle will transport folks to the farm.
According to a news release sent out by USU’s College of Veterinary Medicine earlier this month, the event will include a certification of Santa’s reindeer by USU veterinarians along with “other opportunities for festive fun.”
“Cows, donkeys, a camel, and even a mini-horse will be present, and guests can enjoy wagon rides and chorus performances between learning more about the animals. The evening also includes an elf hunt, story time, mailing letters to Santa, and more,” the news release states.
The event’s reindeer are being provided by Isaac Bott — a USU alumnus, “reindeer expert” and owner of Mountain West Animal Hospital in Springville.
“I am very much looking forward to the Reindeer Express event this year,” Bott said in the release. “This will be a fabulous opportunity for community members to learn about this incredible species during this holiday season!”
USU students and faculty will lead demonstrations and answer questions, the release states, and children interested in becoming veterinarians in the future are encouraged to attend.
“As a little kid, I always wanted to see a reindeer, but I never had that opportunity,” said Juan Jimenez, the College of Veterinary Medicine’s program assistant and head of the Reindeer Express planning committee, in the release. “It was when I first attended Reindeer Express in 2018 that I had the chance to see a reindeer in real life — and so close! It was phenomenal. What I’m most excited about is my own children having that opportunity while they’re still kids.”
Tickets for the event are available through the USU ticket office. Individual tickets cost $10 while group passes cost $30.
