reindeer christmas main (copy)

In this 2017 file photo, Santa looks at Comet during the Reindeer Express Christmas event.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Utah State University’s Reindeer Express is returning to Cache Valley after the festivities were paused for two years.

The event will take place on Dec. 2 with an afternoon session at 3:45 p.m. followed by an evening session 5:45 p.m. Sessions are expected to last an hour and a half.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.