Utah State University’s undergraduate elementary teacher preparation program was just named one of the best in the country for its commitment to evidence-based reading instruction.
The National Council on Teacher Quality released its 2020 Teacher Prep Review earlier this month, in which it evaluated over 1,000 teacher preparation programs in the nation. Each program received a letter grade for their coverage of these five key components of reading:
n Comprehension
n Phonics
n Phonemic Awareness
n Vocabulary
n Fluency
“It was great news to open my email and read that our program at Utah State University is 1 of only 15 programs nationwide designated as an ‘Exemplary Undergraduate Program’ and given an A+ rating,” wrote Cindy Jones, the director of the Literacy Clinic within the teacher preparation program, in an email to The Herald Journal. “Even more impressive is that USU’s program is 1 of only 4 programs that received an A+ rating in this 2020 review and in NCTQ’s 2016 review.
This recognition highlights the quality program for USU undergraduate students preparing to be teachers.”
USU was one of only two programs in the state to make that list alongside Dixie State University.
According to NCTQ’s 2020 Teacher Prep Review, these top 15 schools should be used as models for other schools looking to improve their reading instruction.
Utah had the second highest performing teacher prep programs in the nation, closely following Missouri.
All elementary education students at USU participate in a literacy clinic that offers one-on-one tutoring sessions from undergrad students in the teacher prep program to children in grades K-9.
Beth Foley, dean of the Emma Eccles Jones College of Education and Human Services, stated in a press release that some Cache Valley principals have wished every teacher would go through USU’s Literacy Clinic.
“They appreciate that USU graduates enter teaching with more confidence and are better able to prepare lessons because of this experience,” Foley said.
The 2020 Teacher Prep Review showed that 51 percent of the teacher prep programs evaluated earned either an A or B grade, a 35 percent increase from the 2013 evaluation.
“The progress being made by programs comes as a real shot in the arm,” stated Kate Walsh, president of NCTQ. “The resistance to teaching what is scientifically-based has been so formidable. The scale is now tipping in favor of science, and the real winners here are the students who will learn to read.”
Kids are often excited to learn to read and write, according to Jones.
“They recognize the power of literacy,” Jones wrote. “Quality early reading instruction opens the gates of learning for children and will impact their entire lives.”