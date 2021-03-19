Kevin EV patent
HEADLINE: USU student, prof. gets patent for EV battery converter
By Kevin Opsahl
For The Herald Journal
A Utah State University professor and student research scientist have won a patent for a more power-efficient battery converter for electric vehicles.
Regan Zane, a Sant Endowed Professor and director of the ASPIRE Center, along with Dorai Yelaverthi, a research scientist with ASPIRE’s Utah Power Electronics Lab, are the two inventors listed on the patent, issued Feb. 9, according to a recent USU news release.
“I got lucky, I would say,” Yelaverthi said.
The news of Zane and Yelaverthi securing intellectual property rights has resulted in several projects that may help Cache Valley and places far beyond.
Zane called the patent “a key milestone” in the program USU has been developing over the last several years.
He was referring to the launch of his lab, which occurred more than five years ago. In 2015, he opened the Center for Sustainable Electrified Transportation, or SELECT, which saw the installation of an electric vehicle test track with wireless charging technology, among other things, on the USU Innovation Campus.
The National Science Foundation even awarded SELECT a five-year, $26 million grant in 2020 to fulfill a new center with a mission similar to SELECT, called Advancing Sustainability through Powered Infrastructure for Roadway Electrification, or ASPIRE.
“We are looking to address the challenges of range anxiety and costs in performance for electric vehicles. We’re looking to break down those barriers for advancing the infrastructure we need for charging electric vehicles and raising opportunities for broader adoption,” Zane said. “This patent is one in a portfolio of efforts to really improve that capability to advance the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.”
But Zane gave all the credit to Yelaverthi, who conceived of the idea for a new version of a battery converter and received a grant from the School of Graduate Studies to pursue it as part of his dissertation.
“This explosion of electric vehicles in the market also has created this renewed interest for researchers like me … to revisit the AC-DC converter — which is the charger here — to (say), ‘How can we improve this?’ because we are expecting so much usage of this in the future,” Yelaverthi said. “There is a large market out there, waiting for us to capture.”
He explained that typical AC-DC battery converters have two parts — a front-end and back-end component. Yelaverthi and Zane came up with what they call quasi-single stage power converter topology.
“It doesn’t give you the complexity that comes with a single-stage,” Yelaverthi said. “But it gives you the performance that you get with a single-stage.”
So while his AC-DC battery converter may not appear that different from a typical one, “even a small increment in the performance of the converter will mean big economic impact, he said.
The implications of a quasi single-stage power converter — smaller and cheaper than a traditional one — could mean more cost-effective charging stations, which could in turn lead to greater electric vehicle infrastructure, according to Yelaverthi.
In addition to announcing the patent for the converter, USU also unveiled two others and hinted at one.
An Aggie Shuttle bus will be outfitted with a 350-kW charger, and s 500-kW “wireless extreme fast charger” will be used on Class-8 drayage trucks at the Port of Los Angeles, the news release states.
In an interview with The Herald Journal, Zane said plans are in development to showcase the patented converter and related ASPIRE technologies in Utah. He declined to elaborate further.
A search of the Legislature’s website does show, however, that ASPIRE will be involved in the Freight Logistics Electrification Demonstration Project, which is designed to help the Utah Inland Port Authority cut down on its emissions by working with numerous public and private partners.
While some of these projects have not yet come to fruition, Zane is continuing his research with ASPIRE and singing his former student’s praises.
Zane concluded the interview by complimenting Yelaverthi, who left USU for a job this week at the ABB Corporate Research Center in Raleigh, N.C. — a research sponsor of ASPIRE.
“Dorai is an absolutely outstanding individual. He has been one of my most innovative and productive graduate students and research staff employees,” he said.
In an email, Yelaverthi acknowledged he is only one of a handful of USU students who have applied for a patent, and the accomplishment positions him well for the future.
“The granting of this patent has boosted my confidence as I transition from academic research to industry research. I am excited about the future possibilities to innovate,” he wrote.