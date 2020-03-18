A group of Utah State University students is hosting an online poster contest, entitled “A Cleaner Future for Second Dam,” as a part of a group project focused on the litter and fishing line left behind at the popular fishing spot.
The group is Parker Lewis, Beth Arnold, Kendra Nichols and Stevie Koller.
“We all know how beautiful Logan Canyon is, with an array of greenery and an abundance of wildlife; Second Dam is no different,” the students state in a press release. “This way of life however is under threat. Since human activity has increased, more waste left behind has become noticeable.”
Posters must focus on one of these topics:
— What does the Logan River mean to you?
— I have power to make a change!
— Let our river be trash and entanglement free!
The online poster contest is free to enter, the submission form can be found on the Logan City Light & Power, Logan City Parks and Recreation Department, Stokes Nature Center, Trout Unlimited, or Cache Anglers Facebook pages.
Prizes for winning posters include a day pass to the Logan Recreation Center and Stokes Nature Center merchandise.
The poster submission deadline 5 p.m. March 27.