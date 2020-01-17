Utah State University students rang in the new decade with the first big dance of the year, a masquerade ball with a roaring 1920s theme.
“It was just kind of fun to realize that we’re making history, even though it’s small,” said Paige Dent, a USU Arts Council member.
The Friday evening ball was hosted by the USU Arts Council, a group of students that represent the Caine College of the Arts.
The Evan N. Stevenson Ballroom was elegantly decorated in black and gold, and students were dressed in formal attire and elaborate masks.
“It’s always been a masquerade theme, and it’s been like that for, I don’t even know how many years,” said Nathan Scott, USU Student Association arts senator. “From my understanding no other event at Utah State allows masks.”
In addition to a packed dance floor, the ball also offered free masks for the first 120 students to enter the dance, as well as raffles and drawings for over $300 worth of prizes.
All prizes were donated by local businesses including The Crêpery, The Waffle Iron, Heber Hatchets, Morty’s Cafe, and Lucky Slice Pizza, among others.
“We contacted about 40 to 50 businesses in the valley and all of them were very generous,” Scott said.
Although anyone could enter the raffle and drawing, students who attended multiple Arts Week events had a better chance of winning.
The Arts Council began planning Arts Week and the ball at the beginning of November, after its Artoberfest event ended.
“I try to incorporate something that would interest not only the students of my college, but the students of our university,” Scott said. “So university students from all over would be more interested to attend our events, performances and galleries.”
However, according to Scott, event planning is not the Arts Council’s primary priority.
“Our biggest priority is representing our students, advocating for their needs and their rights, and ensuring that they are succeeding academically,” Scott said.