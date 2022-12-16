boxing

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Though Utah State University already had over 100 clubs for students to participate in, the decision to approve Scott Swain’s application for a boxing club was a swift one.

The club meetings consist mostly of circuit training and occasional sparring, but the club does occasionally meet outside of the normal time to watch professional bouts.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.