Though Utah State University already had over 100 clubs for students to participate in, the decision to approve Scott Swain’s application for a boxing club was a swift one.
The club meetings consist mostly of circuit training and occasional sparring, but the club does occasionally meet outside of the normal time to watch professional bouts.
Swain, a senior at USU, has been running the club since October. After boxing on his own for five years, some of his friends began to take notice and asked him to teach.
“Along with those friends that I started teaching last year, we decided it would be fun to get more people involved,” Swain said.
According to Swain, most of the students who have come and participated in the club are there to try something new or because they want a unique form of exercise. When he started boxing, Swain was simply looking for a type of cardiovascular exercise that did not involve running.
“I hate running,” he said. “I started boxing so I could avoid running, but because I fell in love with it, I actually started running to get my stamina up.”
USU freshman Allie Vaughn said her sister inspired her to start boxing, but she wasn’t sure if she wanted to spend the money it took to start. Because USU students have access to the Aggie Recreation Center — and Swain was providing a few extra pairs of gloves — Vaughn was able to give it a shot at almost no cost. Now, she has a new passion.
“It wasn’t like I was fighting people, but it was a really good stress reliever,” Vaughn said. “I really like the fast pace of it.”
Seeing as how most of the students who participate in the club are not looking to become the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world, Swain does not want to single-handedly lead every session.
“Any member — regardless of how long they’ve boxed — is welcome to share their knowledge,” he said. “I wanted it to be more of a community, sharing the knowledge you know.”
Though there have been some bloody noses along the way, Swain said he will continue the club next semester. His biggest goal is to increase membership.
“The more people there are, the more fun it is,” he said.
