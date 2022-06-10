The results of a study publicly released Tuesday by Utah State University’s Transforming Communities Institute lists several social issues facing Logan and how pressing they are.
The study, which considered survey responses from 41 community decision makers and 20 individuals who worked for nonprofits in 2021, identified the top five most concerning social issues of Logan. They were listed as:
n Mental health awareness and treatment.
n Helping LGBTQ individuals feel included and welcome.
n The need for well-paying jobs with benefits.
n Treatment for substance abuse.
n Affordable and safe housing.
The study also discussed findings from a Logan focus group composed of a business owner, a K-12 teacher, a university employee, a nonprofit worker, and two local government representatives. Regarding mental health services, the group discussed Logan’s shortcomings.
“Participants indicated that access to and quality of mental health services and resources in the Logan area were limited,” the study said. “With mental health problems continuing to rise, especially among students at Utah State University Logan campus, limited access to mental healthcare is presenting as a major barrier to maintaining or improving quality of life.”
Some participants in the group mentioned the stigma of receiving mental health treatment, even if resources were available. A special note was made of how pressing the issue can be for members of the Hispanic community. The group also mentioned how organizations such as CAPSA and The Family Place help destigmatize mental health, and the Logan City Police Department has worked with mental health providers to help distressed individuals rather than arresting them.
The focus group also delved into the concern of inclusivity and receiving those of different backgrounds. Though members of the group discussed Logan’s improvement in these areas, through diverse celebrations and representation in the media, it was noted there is still an issue.
“Participants indicated that in Logan area there is a fear of people who are from different backgrounds,” the report states. “The current divisive climate in politics contributes to ignorance and perpetuating negative beliefs about people who are not from the dominant culture of an area.”
The group also discussed the impacts of the low availability of affordable housing in Logan.
“For some families in the current market, it will be nearly impossible for them to save enough money to buy a home,” the report states. “To compound the problem, families are being forced into substandard homes, with immigrants and refugees in the Valley being disproportionately impacted.”
After identifying and exploring the issues, the report discusses several ways TCI and other organizations can help.
According to Jayme Walters, the director of TCI and professor at USU, addressing social issues is not a simple process.
“Many residents and organizations — nonprofit, governmental, and for-profit — are working diligently to address issues,” Walters said. “However, social issues are complex. First, we need to understand what the problems look like in our community — assessment — and then work on developing solutions. These issues require multipronged solutions involving many entities — public and private — communicating and collaborating to truly get to the roots of problems.”
Walters also mentioned the necessity for communities to consider different approaches that may sometimes be uncomfortable. According to Walters, better comprehension of these social issues will not only benefit Logan, but also the surrounding community.
“A deeper understanding can benefit Logan, its neighboring cities, and unincorporated Cache County. Social problems don’t know city limits,” Walters said. “Developing a deeper understanding of these issues and helping individuals who are most vulnerable in our communities get their basic needs met will help all of us.”
Walters said people generally want to help, but have conflicting views on how to do so.
“The disagreements are usually related to the ‘how do we get there?’ part,” Walters said.
TCI plans to continue to work with the community to address social issues and educate people about them.
The full Re-Envisioning report is publicly available on USU’s social work page.