Utah State University will be holding three days of events this weekend with the goal to "educate, celebrate and activate" the newly recognized Juneteenth holiday.
The holiday, which celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States following the Civil War, is something for everyone to celebrate, according to Juneteenth Committee Co-Chair Cree Taylor.
“These are events for everybody,” said Taylor, “regardless of racial or ethnic identity. It’s not just for Black or African-American people. It's for everyone.”
The activities are set to take place Friday through Sunday, with each day having a variety of events to commemorate the ending of slavery, according to Taylor.
Friday's theme will be “educate,” and will feature a black history art exhibit and museum bus that will be parked outside of the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art. A silent auction, panel series and alumni mixer will also be held.
“We want to be teaching folks about black history, as it relates to Utah and as it relates to Utah State,” Taylor said.
A variety of Black USU alums will be at Friday's events. According to Jamal-Jared Alexander, Juneteenth Committee co-chair, it is important to feature their stories when celebrating Juneteenth.
“We want to make sure we are not just celebrating Juneteenth,” Alexander said, “but our alumni who are black and are successful in their respective disciplines and fields.”
Saturday's events will follow the theme “celebrate,” and will feature a Juneteenth 5K intended for people of all ages, said Taylor. A family-friendly barbecue at Bridger Park, catered by 5 Star BBQ, will follow.
“We’ll have everything from Big Blue attending, to a photo booth, ice cream, face painting, a DJ, crafts, balloon animals and fun yard games,” Taylor said.
In the evening on Saturday, there will be a movie screening of "His Name is Green Flake," a film that talks about the first black pioneers to come to Utah. The producer and director, Mauli J Bonner, and his brother playing the lead, Yohosh Bonner, will be there.
On Sunday, the day of Juneteenth, an interfaith devotional will be held to honor the theme “activate.”
“We’re welcoming all religions, regardless of denomination to come,” said Taylor.
There will be a series of speakers from different religions as well as singers.
“We want to make sure that people are coming to this last day event with their family so they can figure out how to celebrate black history, especially in the context of religion,” Alexander said.
This devotional is not meant to be one where you sit and listen, according to Alexander.
“We want people to engage,” he said. “We want people to have fun, get up and dance, to clap and to celebrate.”
Taylor hopes community members can come to these events and listen and learn from USU alumni, and overall, just be proud.
“Bring your families,” she said. “Come learn, celebrate, and have some fun with us.”