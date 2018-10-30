A little more than a century ago, Utah State University did not have its current name, Old Main was not old, its basement was used to as living quarters for eventual soldiers, and the Quad was filled with men in uniforms training for combat.
These things were true during the World War I era at what was then known as the Utah Agricultural College, according to USU history instructor Emily Wheeler.
Wheeler provided a lecture Tuesday afternoon about the impact WWI had on Cache Valley and in particular USU. The lecture, held at the Merrill-Cazier Library, was just one of several events the university has held or will hold to mark the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day this Nov. 11.
Almost a century after an agreement, or armistice, was signed in 1918 by Allied Powers and Germany to stop fighting, Wheeler believes WWI is a critical part of USU’s history.
“I’m not sure that we would be Utah State University if it wasn’t for World War I,” she said in an interview.
Wheeler largely credits E.G. Peterson, USU’s longest-serving president, as a major factor behind that statement.
“Most people would say, ‘This is bad for this campus, what if it shuts down?’ he said, ‘No, let’s turn this into an opportunity,’” said Wheeler, noting programs and buildings grew under Peterson’s tenure.
Wheeler did not provide Tuesday’s lecture just because she is in the school’s history department. She has a history degree and is co-author of the book, “No Peace with the Dawn: a Novel of the Great War,” about WWI, released in 2016.
During the lecture, Wheeler noted how even though America’s involvement in WWI would come a few years after its start in 1914, the now-USU campus and members of the community were aware of what was going on across the Atlantic.
Wheeler pointed to one edition of the student life newspaper during the early days of the war, which stated, “Broad-minded people must admit that as long as there are wrongs to be righted, wars will be a probability for a nation like ours and that reasonable preparedness is a natural duty.”
“Even before we’re in the war, there is this discussion of, ‘How prepared can we be?’” Wheeler said.
One UAC student, Moses Cowley, believed early on that the war would impact him and his fellow students, according to Wheeler. Cowley was one of several students who traveled to a training camp in California to learn how to be an officer before America got involved in the war.
“On their own initiative — this isn’t a government thing — they’re going out to try to be prepared in case this happens,” Wheeler said. “They’re very aware of what’s going on and they’re not naive. … in America, they knew; they’d seen pictures … they had some idea of what they were getting into.”
In the spring of 1917, America did get involved in WWI in large part because of the Zimmerman Telegram, Wheeler said. The document, named after a German military official, stated the European country and Mexico would recover three U.S. states if America entered the war. The telegram became known to America after it was decoded by British intelligence.
“It wasn’t long before the war hits home for Logan,” Wheeler said.
The first causalities of the war in Cache Valley were two men who got married to the loves of their lives and enlisted in the military on the same day, the USU history instructor said. They did not even make it to Europe, however, as they were killed in a train accident.
The men were known as “the first martyrs” of the war, Wheeler said, and a huge funeral, attended by thousands at the Logan Tabernacle, was held honoring them.
“It was packed,” she said. “Standing room only, and people crowded outside.”
Up the hill at USU, President E.G. Peterson was having to grapple with the fact that his male students were going off to war — and he showed innovation on campus during that time.
“We owe E.G. Peterson,” Wheeler said.
Peterson ordered barracks be built; expanded programming for mechanics, electronics and radio; converted the basement of the now-Old Main Building into a place for soldiers to bunk. UAC was essentially a “military training center,” Wheeler said.
Meanwhile, the women of UAC cooked meals for the men who were training to be soldiers. But they were also part of a group known as the “Legion of Death,” which would fight as a last resort if the Germans invaded.
“When the Germans come pouring through Logan Canyon, I guess, they’re ready,” said Wheeler, referring to the UAC women. “I just think that’s fantastic.”
In an interview, Wheeler said it’s not known how many UAC men fought in WWI.
“The majority of them did,” said Wheeler, noting the yearbooks from that time period. “It went from being a few women scattered in the pictures with the men to all a sudden it’s like a lot of women.”
Wheeler feels it’s important for the campus community and general public to take time to remember WWI on the centennial of the Armistice agreement.
“I love finding these little forgotten stories and digging them back up,” she said.