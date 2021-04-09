Utah State University conducted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on campus Friday.
University public information officer Emilie Wheeler said there were about 1,065 Johnson & Johnson shots distributed to students and faculty between 9 a.m. and noon.
“That’s about 27-28 people every 5 minutes,” she said.
Students and faculty received an email earlier in the week informing them of the clinic. Wheeler said the spots were filled within three hours.
The clinic took place in the Eccles Conference Center, which is where the university does weekly COVID testing. Wheeler said people checked in with their university identification number, then were assigned to a station to receive the vaccine.
After that, everyone was asked to wait in another room for 15 minutes to monitor any immediate side effects or dizziness.
Wheeler said there were 18 USU nursing students administering the vaccines, which came from Bear River Health Department.
Ellis Bruch, USU’s director of emergency management, said because Gov. Spencer Cox opened up the vaccinations to the younger Utahns with a focus on the Pfizer vaccine, Bear River was able to provide the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for Utah State.
“This vaccine helps our students because we can do the one shot and done,” Bruch said. “We’ve got graduation coming up and the end of the semester. It all came together perfectly.”
Bruch said the university is planning on doing another clinic next Friday. Depending on the availability of vaccines, he said USU plans to do a couple more after that, as well as one before fall semester begins.
“It just warms my heart that we have so many people on campus getting a vaccine,” Bruch said. “It’s a long time coming.”
Bruch said the Eccles Conference Center will continue to be used for weekly COVID testing until the semester ends.
Abiela Meek, a student at USU, got the vaccine with her fiance around 10:50 a.m. and said the process was very similar to the COVID testing process and “really fast.”
“It’s not much different from getting the flu one,” she said. “I think it was a little bigger. It hurt a little, but it’s not bad.”