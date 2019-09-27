USUSA Muslim Student’s Club president gives lecture on Islam
USUSA Muslim Student’s Club wants people to know extremism is not representative of the “true teachings of Islam.”
On Friday, the Muslim Student’s Club president Mubarak Ukashat spoke to around 40 attendees in the Taggart Student Center Auditorium at Utah State University about Islamic beliefs and how those beliefs actually contradict terrorist ideologies.
Ukashat said his lecture was based on the Qur’an and the Hadith, sayings of Muhammed. According to Ukashat, Islam insists Muslims be decorous and provides guidance for one’s whole life.
Ukashat said there are behaviors we all recognize as morally correct, and Islam emphasizes behaviors.
“You’re not just doing them because you want to be a good human being,” Ukashat said. “You’re also doing them because God loves you to do them.”
Ukashat presented Islamic doctrines on how Muslims should approach numerous topics including families, neighbors, laws, justice, and even the treatment of animals. Ukashat told a story of Muhammad ordering the return of two baby chicks to their grieving mother.
“If the feelings of a bird matter to a Muslim,” Ukashat said, “then what’s getting into your head to want to kill a fellow human being?”
Ukashat also spoke on the misconception of jihad.
“Striving in the sake of Allah,” Ukashat said. “That’s what jihad means — to strive.”
He said defense of family, country or territory can be classified as jihad but “it has to be a military fighting a military.” He said this is another reason the tactics of extremist groups are not classified as jihad.
Ukashat fielded several questions from the audience including his personal experiences in a post-9/11 world, Sharia and apostates, as well as Islamic views on women and members of the LGBTQ community.
Ukashat said there is a difference between Islamic law and government law, and the two are often conflated by outsiders. Additionally, in Surah 2 verse 256, the Qur’an states that there should be no compulsion in religion.
The lecture was the second lecture on Islam by the Muslim Student’s Club. Ukashat is a Ph.D. student and teaching assistant at Utah State University studying physics.
For more information and past lectures, visit https://www.facebook.com/usumuslimstudentsclub/