The Utah Board of Higher Education unanimously voted to support Utah State University President Noelle Cockett on Friday after investigations into accusations of discriminatory comments concluded this week.
A joint report conducted by two law firms concluded that neither Cockett nor Athletics Director John Hartwell stated expressly that their “primary concern” regarding former USU interim Head Coach Frank Maile was his religious or cultural background during a Zoom meeting with 53 USU football players.
The report states neither religious or cultural background would preclude him as a candidate for a permanent head coaching position.
“After reviewing this report, we also understand that both President Cockett and the student athletes started the meeting on December 8, 2020, intent on discussing two different topics. As the report states, ‘Because the athletes were focused on expressing their support for Coach Maile, we conclude that it is likely they understandably interpreted Pres. Cockett’s comments as a criticism of or commentary on Coach Maile, which triggered a number of athletes to defend Coach Maile as being inclusive and supportive of athletes regardless of their religious background.’ Whereas, President Cockett wanted to discuss the athletes’ well-being. Top of mind … was her genuine concern that USU meet its goal of being an inclusive environment for all,’” the investigators wrote in a statement.
In a statement released moments after the board meeting adjourned, the deans of USU’s eight colleges held a unanimous vote of confidence describing Cockett as “a person of great humanity—kind, considerate, caring, empathic, inclusive, honest, forthright, and deeply loyal to the values and aspirations of our beloved university.”
“In my attempt as president of USU to connect with the students around a sensitive topic, I have learned this caused some students discomfort,” President Cockett said. “It was certainly not my intent for this to result in a negative experience, and for that, I sincerely apologize.”
