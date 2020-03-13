Utah's K-12 schools will dismiss for the next two weeks, Gov. Gary Herbert announced Friday afternoon.
Herbert announced the "soft closure" in a press conference Friday afternoon. Classes have been dismissed for the next two weeks beginning Monday and reassess at that point.
School buildings should still be open during the soft closure to allow access for continuing services, including for students with disabilities and staggered pick-up of school work, books or other items needed by students during the next two weeks.
Teachers will take up to two days during the break to make plans to resume instruction remotely on Wednesday, March 18, at the latest.
Herbert stressed that this is a preventative measure meant to slow the spread of coronavirus to avoid overtaxing health care infrastructure.
“We feel strongly that the best way to keep our communities healthy is to implement these measures early, rather than late,” Herbert said. “Acting now to limit community spread will help reduce the number of cases of coronavirus that we see, so that our healthcare community will have the capacity to care for patients who need help.”
Logan City School District will still continue with its spring break dates, March 30-April 3, and teachers will participate in teacher workdays on March 16 and 17.
Additionally, office staff from each Logan school will be available via phone and email from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, through March 27.
All Logan City School District extracurricular activities will also be cancelled until further notice.
The Logan City Recreation Center and the Logan Library will be closed for two weeks following March 14.
"Lunch will be available to students using a grab and go system. Beginning Wednesday, March 18th, staff will be available to distribute a sack lunch to students at each elementary school from 10:00 am -11:00 am," stated the press release distributed by Logan City School District. "Students can obtain their meal at the elementary school geographically closest to them. Students must be present to receive a lunch. This will be done through a drive through grab and go system. Drive through routes will be posted on each school’s website by Tuesday evening (March 17). There will also be a walk up line for those who will be walking to the schools."
Additional details about the grab-and-go lunch system will be communicated by 5 pm on March 17. The service will not be available during the week of Spring Break.
Students will not be allowed to stay in schools during the soft closures.
"We encourage you to be patient, safe, healthy, and kind as we navigate this unique experience," the district stated.
Local school officials encouraged parents to regularly check their email, district social media and school websites for official updates.
In the days leading up to the announcement, several false rumors spread about school closures or students diagnosed with the virus. As of Friday, zero cases had been detected in Box Elder, Cache or Rich counties, according to the Bear River Health Department.
State schools Superintendent Syd Dickson reiterated that Friday's move is preventative and not based on any outbreak.
“To be clear, we are in prevention mode, not reaction mode,” Dickson said. “We are not reactingto a confirmed COVID-19 case in any of our schools, rather we are entering a critical new phasein the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
InTech Collegiate High School will not conduct classes Monday or Tuesday but has prepared to resume courses online from Wednesday onward. As with other schools under the "soft closure," the school building will still be open. Certain activities involving small groups of students may continue by invitation.
The K-12 closure comes a day after Utah State University announced that classes on all its campuses for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester would be moved online to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
The move was announced to students through the USU's campus alert system Thursday. Classes from Friday through next Tuesday have been cancelled "to allow faculty members time to move their classes into the online learning environment," according to the statement.
USU Housing residents are encouraged to stay on campus, and "essential services will remain available through the end of the semester."
“Our core mission is teaching and learning, and we are doing everything possible to protect our students’ education as we address this public health threat,” said USU President Noelle Cockett.
USU's "long history of online learning" has laid the groundwork for the unprecedented transition, Cockett said.
Karina Houser, a freshman, was in the USU Taggart Student Center when the alert went out. About an hour afterward, Houser was still trying to process how the move to online classes would shape the rest of the semester.
"I take a lot of pride in working hard at school," Houser said. "It's a challenge, but I'm willing to face it. I'm not going to complain about it."
Houser went home to Seattle over spring break last week, where some of the earliest detections of coronavirus in the U.S. have prompted closures and cancellations. People wearing facemasks were not uncommon, especially at airports.
"Coming back, I realized that it's actually a big deal everywhere, not just in Washington," Houser said.
An update from the university later Thursday asked students not to make any immediate decisions regarding housing or leaving campus permanently for the semester. Further, while in-person classes will be transitioning online, the university is still open. Services still available include "residence halls, dining services, the library, computer labs, Counseling and Psychological Services, and other student services," according to the statement, signed by Provost Francis Galey and Student Services VP James Morales.
Some courses, such as labs or studios, may still require in-person participation "with additional safety procedures to help protect students," according to the update.
The University of Utah also announced it would move its classes online Thursday.
Before Thursday's move to online classes, USU canceled and postponed all campus events and university travel, both domestic and international, through at least April 8. Classes went on as scheduled Thursday, though students coming back from spring break last week were encouraged to stay home if they felt ill and to fill out a survey if they had traveled during the break.
Griffin Hackley, a USU junior, said despite the disruption, the people he'd spoken with right after the announcement were a little excited.
"I think it's going to make the semester easier for a lot of people, myself included," Hackley said.
Hackley had two projects and a final slated for the remainder of a class, but his instructor made one of those projects optional extra credit due to the change.
"I can't think of anything that's happened like this since I've been alive, at least," Hackley said.
The NCAA announced Thursday the cancellation of all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships, including March Madness. USU was tournament-bound after winning the Mountain West Championship over the weekend.
This story will be updated.