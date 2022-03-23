Utah State University announced on Monday that they have secured state legislature funding of $850,000 per year to support a new Alzheimer’s disease and dementia research center. The center will provide research, training, support and increased access to service for those living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia as well as their families.
“We are grateful to the Utah Alzheimer’s Association and Rep. Dan Johnson for helping us secure funding for this important work,” said Al Smith, dean of the Emma Eccles Jones College of Education and Human Services, in a news release.
The research center will provide a space for Alzheimer’s disease research and service collaborations across many departments, organizations and institutions. It will focus on all aspects of Alzhemier's disease and related dementia (ADRD) including prevention, treatment, progression and family care. The center will also allow USU to coordinate with other organizations specializing in ADRD across the nation.
Beth Fauth, a professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies, has spent many hours of her academic career studying ADRD and its impact on caregivers. She said a research center would be beneficial for her peers to collaborate internally and externally while freeing up time, energy and focus for research.
“The goal of the funding is to stimulate these projects and give people some pilot funding so they can do preliminary studies and exploring in this area that they have a lot of skill set in but they haven’t directly studied before,” she said.
Funding is expected to be distributed by July 1. In order to focus all the funding on projects within the ADRD field, USU will provide the researchers with office space on campus to do so.
“We’re doing a lot of prep work between now and then to make sure that on July 1 we hit the ground running with projects that are ready to go,” Fauth added.
Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, affecting 60 to 80% of dementia patients, according to Fauth. The Utah Department of Health reported 35,000 people living in Utah with Alzheimer’s disease in 2021, while 980 people died of the disease. It is the fourth leading cause of death in Utah for those age 65 and older.
USU’s news release about the research center indicates Utah also has the eighth highest percentage of dementia caregivers in the nation, with an estimated 104,000 Utahns providing 144 million hours of unpaid care to ADRD patients. Those hours are estimated to be valued at over $2 billion.