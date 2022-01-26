Utah State University released two reports last week of student and employee feedback on the school’s sexual misconduct policies, using data from the third such student survey since 2017 and the first for employees.
Overall, the responses indicate a general increase of student trust in university policies. The student survey saw 88.3% of participants agree that USU officials handle “concerning incidents” involving students in a fair way, up 27.3% from 2019.
“What's been great for us to be able to do is see longitudinal progression of the data of our student body, in terms of knowledge, attitudes, beliefs, and experiences related to sexual misconduct topics,” said Emmalee Fishburn, senior prevention specialist at USU’s Office of Equity. “So those are kind of the four big key things that climate surveys are designed to measure.”
Student opinions on the university’s handling of potential misconduct or crises have improved steadily since the first survey in 2017. Alongside this improvement, however, a growing number of students believe the university should do more to ensure campus safety, from 29.1% in 2017 to 54.8% in 2021, even as the percent of students who feel safe on campus reached 97.3%.
The biennial student survey was first conducted in the wake of a 2016 report by The Salt Lake Tribune on the university’s failure to investigate multiple sexual assault allegations toward the same student, and a subsequent investigation of systemic issues within the university by the Department of Justice. The investigation — which found “significant failures” in university responses to assault complaints — concluded in 2020 with a settlement between USU and the DOJ, in part requiring the implementation of campus climate surveys.
Last year introduced additional questions for students and a full survey for employees. For students, these questions focused on interactions with the Office of Equity, and feedback on how the university can improve responses. Students generally thought USU takes sexual misconduct prevention training seriously, and nearly 75% of respondents agreed they would be comfortable reporting misconduct to the Title IX coordinator.
The employee survey was the first of its kind from USU and covered sexual misconduct and university resources as well as general “workplace incivility.”
“Things like gossiping, or rudeness, or overlooking people intentionally, maybe engaging in behaviors that were meant to intimidate or belittle people. What the research tells us is that those kinds of behaviors can actually become discrimination or sexual misconduct if they're allowed to persist,” Fishburn said.
Around 40% of employees reported such incivility at USU. Reports of sex discrimination and sexual harassment both came in at around 15%. Fishburn said the university will use the data to more effectively train employees on awareness and prevention.
A key change to the 2021 survey relative to previous years was the removal of “neither agree nor disagree” as an option on some questions.
In 2017, over half of respondents chose “neither agree nor disagree” on whether the university responds too slowly in difficult situations and whether USU could do more to make campus safe. Another 42.9% chose the neutral option when answering whether they agreed that USU handled “incidents involving harm, threats or violence” fairly and responsibly.
Fishburn said part of the rationale in the change was being able to acquire actionable data.
“If we are staying true to our word that these surveys really inform the prevention and response efforts that we make, we gotta have data that helps us understand a little bit more about what those prevention and response efforts need to be,” she said.
While early participants often opted for the neutral choice, when removed in 2021, responses shifted heavily in favor of positive assessments of university responses.
“I think it is fair to point out that because we made them choose, there is definitely the possibility that there was maybe some marked increase or decrease, depending on the question, in terms of endorsements,” Fishburn said. “Because they were then forced to pick a side instead of being able to be solidly in the middle.”
The surveys were conducted last April, months before the Tribune reported on a lawsuit alleging severe mishandling of a 2019 sexual assault case involving a member of the football team.
In the suit, USU student Kaytriauna Flint alleges the school’s Title IX office was difficult and misleading in carrying out an investigation into the assault.
The lawsuit also included references to multiple recordings of coaches and local and university police in meetings with the football team. In one recording, then-USU Police Chief Earl Morris warned team members about having sex with members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who he said may falsely claim lack of consent after the fact.
In a statement at the time, USU said the recordings were “not consistent with the university’s trainings.” Morris was placed on administrative leave and ultimately resigned.
USU’s report release announcement said student responses have been used to create education campaigns, improve student and employee trainings and to “inform education for individuals reported for sexual misconduct behaviors.”
The full reports can be found at usu.edu/sexual-respect/survey.