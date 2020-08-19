Utah State University President Noelle Cockett announced Tuesday that USU students at the Logan Main campus will see a $150 reduction in fall student fees while full time students at USU Statewide Campuses will see a $95 fee reduction.
According to Tim Vitale, Associate Vice President of Communications at USU, this reduction is approximately 26% of the fees students normally pay per semester.
