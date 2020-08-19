Aggie Fans 02 (copy)

Fans cheer on the Aggies as they play Air Force during the 2018 football season. With fall sports indefinitely postponed this year, the university is reducing student fees.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Utah State University President Noelle Cockett announced Tuesday that USU students at the Logan Main campus will see a $150 reduction in fall student fees while full time students at USU Statewide Campuses will see a $95 fee reduction.

According to Tim Vitale, Associate Vice President of Communications at USU, this reduction is approximately 26% of the fees students normally pay per semester.

This article is being provided as part of a content sharing agreement between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio. Read the full article here: https://www.upr.org/post/usu-announces-student-fee-reduction-fall-2020

