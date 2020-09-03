With COVID-19 test results back from just over 80% of the residents in USU’s quarantined dorms, four residents are known so far to have the virus.
As a result of the findings, 29 suites in the four affected residence halls have been released from quarantine, which makes up about half of the 280 students living in the four affected halls.
The quarantines were announced on Sunday after testing of wastewater from the dormitories indicated high levels of the virus that causes COVID-19. The university has said a more complete picture of the situation should be available on Friday.
Testing sewage for RNA “markers” of the coronavirus was started this spring by the Utah Division of Water Quality at selected sites around the state, then expanded statewide. USU researchers collaborated with the initial program and decided to implement testing at USU at the start of the fall semester.
The four dormitory cases were reported Thursday along with nine other new cases among students — eight off-campus and one other on-campus but not involving a student at one of the quarantined dorms.
The university is gleaning its virus numbers from an online questionnaire that infected and tested students have been asked to fill out.
“We encourage students to continue reporting through the university’s COVID questionnaire,” said USU Spokesperson Emilie Wheeler. “Any student who believes they’ve been in close contact with someone who has tested positive should also fill out the questionnaire. We now have rapid testing available, but students must be in the system to get it.”
USU has its own contact-tracing teams, and they have been busy at work on all the cases reported through the questionnaire. The school is currently reporting 38 active cases of COVID-19 on all of its Utah campuses: five among students on-campus, 29 among students off-campus, three on staff and one on the faculty.
“We appreciate how well the students have cooperated and done their part to prevent the spread of the virus on USU’s campus,” Wheeler said.