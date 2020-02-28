As part of a new speaker series on campus, four Utah Court of Appeals judges visited USU on Friday morning to discuss their experiences navigating a predominantly male career path as women.
The judges sat on a panel as part of the first installment of the Women in the Judiciary series moderated by Christy Glass, a USU professor and head of the Center for Intersectional Gender Studies and Research.
In 2017 when Judge Diana Hagen was appointed, the Utah Court of Appeals became one of very few female-majority benches nationwide. Addressing the audience, Judge Michele Christiansen Forster said that moment when she realized four out of the seven judges were female was a “remarkable moment."
Judge Jill Pohlman, who was appointed in 2016, noted that after years being the only woman in many of her offices, it was refreshing to be seated next to other women on a panel in court.
“I was used to being in boardrooms, conference rooms and court rooms as the only woman,” Pohlman said. “This is such a different experience.”
While the panelists agreed that appointees should always be whoever is most qualified — despite gender — creating judicial diversity in Utah continues being a challenge.
Hagen said to aid in that effort, there should be a focus on retention, which might include more flexibility. When deciding to start her family, Hagen said she was able to work from home three days a week, which enabled her to stay on track with her career goals.
“If I had not had that flexibility, I might not have stayed the course,” Hagen said, reiterating that flexibility might look different in different situations as well.
Many of the panel members referenced mentors as a resource for maximizing retention. Mentors who invested time and effort into their careers made a difference in the overall outcomes for each of them.
“I wouldn’t have thought to attempt anything like this in college or law school,” Forster said. “You can’t necessarily be what you can’t see.”
Forster said it is important to have examples and mentors to learn from and said that she and the other woman judges really try to pay it forward.
Judge Mary Kate Appleby was told that she was the “wrong everything” and that she wouldn’t make it as a judge in Utah, but after assuming office in 2014, she has proved that and other preconceptions wrong.
After going to graduate school starting a career, Appleby decided to go to law school as a nontraditional student. She encouraged students to keep an open mind and be receptive to new opportunities and said that if she hadn’t been, she wouldn’t have made it to where she is today.
This concept resonated with some students who have been wrestling with what their next step looks like.
“I think it is so awesome to see all of these women,” said Rana Abulbasal, a USU Ph.D. student studying social inequality. “They make it sound like beyond what you see in the movies. It is a real thing and anyone can do this. It was validating to hear about how they have gone through difficult obstacles to get where they are now just like many of us. They managed to push through and keep fighting.”
Appleby said it has to be a group effort to get there and shared a story about former Justice John Paul Stevens as an example of how simple moments can validate a woman’s place in the room and course correct without causing offense.
“Justice Stevens met with some attorneys in chambers and he had his law clerks there; these are people with law degrees from the best schools in the country,” Appleby recounted. “One of the attorneys turned to one of the woman law clerks and asked if she would get him some coffee. Justice Stevens said, ‘Oh, we actually take turns with that. Would you like cream or sugar?’”