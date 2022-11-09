The American Festival Chorus is slated to perform a special tribute to veterans at Utah State University’s Newel and Jean Daines Concert Hall on Friday.
“A Veterans Day Memorial” begins at 7:30 p.m. and will feature the USU Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are free, but required for entry.
According to a news release from the AFC, the annual concert celebrates “the indomitable spirit of our U.S. military service men and women.”
The concert will honor Airman 1st Class Howard LaMont Croshaw — a Cache Valley resident who served in Korea, the release states. After enlisting in 1951, Croshaw served as a gunner on a B-26 bomber at the Kunsan Airbase in South Korea.
“Croshaw never returned from a mission to Pyongyang, and a crash site was never found. He was 18 years old,” the release states. “For his heroic service, the Air Force honored him with the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Purple Heart.”
The event will also feature guest speaker Jennie Taylor, Gold Star Widow of Maj. Brent R. Taylor. A former mayor of North Ogden, Brent died in Afghanistan while serving in the Utah Army National Guard, according to the release.
“Shortly after her husband’s death, she launched the Major Brent Taylor Foundation, which focuses on training service-oriented leaders and engages community members in meaningful service while honoring military members and their families,” the release states. “Her zeal for carrying on her husband’s legacy of service to God, family, and country has inspired her to share her life’s story and help others, especially youth, discover their value and prepare to become tomorrow’s leaders.”
The concert will also feature singer Dallyn Vail Bayles as a featured soloist.
“A Veteran’s Day Memorial” has been running for 15 years, according to a statement from director Craig Jessop in the release.
Jessop founded the AFC in 2008, according to the chorus’ website. He is a professor of music at USU, founding dean for the Caine College of the Arts, and served as the director of the U.S. Air Force Singing Sergeants in Washington, D.C.
“Each year we are so pleased to honor our veterans and have special guest speakers share their personal experiences,” Jessop said in the release. “These veterans are individuals who have had experiences as different as the wars or countries in which they served, and their stories are as varied.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.