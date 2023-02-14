When Cache Valley resident Jesse Terrill applied to be a contestant with his wife, Julie Hollist Terrill, on The Wheel of Fortune back in 2019, he did it without letting her know beforehand.
Now, on Wednesday, international television viewers will be able to see the outcome of his decision.
Converting from applicant to contestant status, however, is not as simple as the process may seem.
“I came into the office with a letter saying, ‘Hey, Wheel of Fortune wants us to go to Salt Lake to audition,’” Jesse recalled after he received an initial response to his application. “She was like, ‘What? What, really?’”
The gameshow’s response instructed the couple to appear in Salt Lake to audition at the Kimpton Motel Monaco.
“They wanted to see how our talking voice would be on air, so they’d have us call letters,” Jesse said.
Julie remembers the subtle intensity of the vetting process.
“We didn’t realize it, but we were being observed from the moment we walked in,” she said. “There were probably 100 people there.”
The couple spun a pretend wheel, and solved a puzzle displayed on a board.
“It was double cheeseburgers, I still remember,” Julie said, explaining how the couple had solved the test puzzle.
“Double bacon cheeseburgers,” Jesse corrected. “Then afterward she was like, ‘and I would like to have one too,’ and she made them all laugh.”
After completing other puzzles, the couple was sent home with other contestants who had attended the audition.
“They said thanks for coming,” Julie said. “Basically, don’t call us, we’ll call you.”
Only a few weeks later, Jesse again came to Julie with a letter. This one contained in an envelope boldly stating ‘Wheel of Fortune.’
“I was freaking out,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it.”
As a third-generation Wheel of Fortune enjoyer, Julie was excited for her turn in the spotlight.
Though the process to be picked as contestants was relatively quick, actually being invited on the show would take much longer.
“We wanted to go as a couple, and they only do that about once a year,” Julie said. “Then there was COVID.”
Eventually, in November, Julie received a call from a Beverly Hills phone number.
“I thought, ‘Oh great, what warranty do I need to renew now?’” she said, recalling how she almost didn’t take the call before answering. “The voice at the other end said, ‘Hi, this is Jackie from Wheel of Fortune. How are you today?’ And I said, ‘suddenly better.’”
The pair were given two weeks-notice before needing to be at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California.
“It was really intense, and they are still under immense COVID protocols,” Julie said. “But they treated us so kindly, and they were really professional.”
According to the couple, the studio was encouraging and helped them to have a good time. They remember Vanna White as “charming.”
They said they were excited to learn that the area where contestants had their hair and makeup done doubled as the stage for Jeopardy.
“That was kind of an added bonus,” Julie said.
After joining the audience to watch other couples compete during two days of filming, their turn came.
Though they are not yet able to share how the round went, they did comment that the wheel is much heavier than it appears to be — over one ton.
No matter what the outcome of their game was, they said they remember the experience fondly.
Locals can watch the episode at 6 p.m. Wednesday on KJZZ.
“We had so much fun and we spent so much time together,” Jesse said. “That’s kind of how our life has worked is we just do things and the outcome is always different, but it’s fun.”
