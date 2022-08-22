hip hop music

E=Mac performs at WhySound on Saturday night.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Though not known to many, Logan is home to a rich and diverse hip-hop scene, thanks to a group of rappers organized by local performer Eddie Lion, artistically known as “Eddie De Leon.”

Lion, who has lived in Logan since 2007, started Small Time Entertainment — a group of performers who put on hip-hop shows in downtown Logan — in 2017. Since then, Small Time Entertainment has given many artists a place to start their music journey.

