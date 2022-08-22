Though not known to many, Logan is home to a rich and diverse hip-hop scene, thanks to a group of rappers organized by local performer Eddie Lion, artistically known as “Eddie De Leon.”
Lion, who has lived in Logan since 2007, started Small Time Entertainment — a group of performers who put on hip-hop shows in downtown Logan — in 2017. Since then, Small Time Entertainment has given many artists a place to start their music journey.
“We give people who don’t know how to begin the process of performing an outlet,” Lion said.
Every other month, Lion puts on a show at WhySound — a local music venue in downtown Logan. Any performer who reaches out to Eddie before the show can be put on the set-list.
“We’re just a group of rappers doing our thing,” Lion said. “It’s a really fun atmosphere.”
All performers, including Lion, perform their own original music, and guests from all over the country have come to the valley to perform at these shows.
“We bring people from just about anywhere,” Lion said. “We’ve had guests from New York, Arizona, Las Vegas, California and Idaho.”
Lion likes to consider himself the “go-to” person in the valley for those interested in shows and hip-hop artists looking to perform, as there aren’t many hip-hop groups nearby.
As somebody who has always been musical, Lion loves to put on these shows as a way of self-expression. The energy he gets from the crowds at his shows motivates him.
Lion became seriously interested in rapping in 2011. Since then he has performed at national tours and music festivals and opened for big acts at The Great Saltair. As Logan was the place where his music career began, he feels he owes something to the local community.
“Creating Small Time Entertainment is my way of contributing to the town that made me,” Lion said.
Though anybody can get on the set-list for Lions shows, a group of rappers — Dane Peterson, Ryun Harris, Blake Hess and Erik Macedo — perform regularly.
Macedo, who uses the stage name “E=Mac,” met Lion and performed his first show when he was 17. Now 23, Macedo said he and Lion have been “rocking shows” ever since.
“I love to share the music that I make with people in the crowd,” Macedo said. “I love the excitement that they bring.”
Lion, along with Macedo, said anyone who comes to a Small Time Entertainment show for the first time is bound to have a good time, as the shows are very interactive.
“I can guarantee that you will be entertained, and that you will identify with somebody’s music on stage,” Lion said.
Hip-hop artists interested in performing can reach out to Small Time Entertainment through Facebook or through email at smalltimeent@gmail.com.