Hardware WMA rides

Sleigh rides are set to return the Hardware WMA this winter after a two year hiatus.

 Photo courtesy of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

After a two year pause, the ever-popular seasonal sleigh rides at the Hardware Wildlife Management Area are set to return.

The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources delivered the news Tuesday, adding that Haviland’s Old West Adventures will be providing the horse-drawn rides on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays beginning Dec. 2.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.