Months after Cache County voters opted into a $20 million bond to preserve open space in the valley, the council has voted on how the Open Space Advisory Committee will be formed.
According to now-enacted county code, the committee will be comprised of nine members, seven of whom will have a vote in their official recommendations to the council.
For the two non-voting members, one will be a council member and the other an agricultural expert. Four of the voting members are to have “expertise in agriculture, trails, wildlife, waterways, or outdoor recreation,” and the other three should be “selected from the general public.”
Taylor Sorensen with the Cache County Attorney’s office originally presented the ordinance on Jan. 24.
“You may have received a previous copy where the county council would be selecting the members,” he said. “However, on a closer look of the state code, any committee — even an advisory committee with legislative function — any committee needs to have its members be appointed by the county executive with advice and consent of the county council.”
This was unanticipated by several council members who had previously believed they would have a more active role in selecting the committee.
Council Member Karl Ward said he hoped the executive would involve the council in deciding who to appoint rather than just presenting his choices to them.
Sorensen said the chosen committee members would select their own criteria to determine how the open space funds would be spent, and then share their suggestions with the council.
“This committee will have meetings that are not open to the public unless they desire,” Sorensen said. “The reason this complies with the Open and Public Meetings Act is because they do not spend any money. They don’t make any decisions.”
Several council members shared concerns with the ordinance during the meeting in January, and the group decided to readdress it after some revisions and clarifications.
On Feb. 14, the council narrowly enacted the ordinance in a 4-3 vote.
Several council members remained worried about their inability to appoint members.
“As it was taken out to the public, that was a concern by the public, and it was shared to the public that they would be appointed by the county council,” Council Chair David Erickson said. “This is a change to what was actually shared.”
Still, he recognized the change was necessitated by state code.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.