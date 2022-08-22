The prop on this boat motor at Lake Mead is covered with quagga mussels. Mussels can clog the water intakes on a prop. That can cause the motor to overheat and can seize the motor. The result can be thousands of dollars in repairs
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has launched a new online dashboard for the public to view quagga mussel inspection station data.
“This dashboard is a great resource for the boating public to see which inspection stations are open and actively performing inspections and decontaminations for quagga mussels,” said DWR Aquatic Invasive Species Lt. Bruce Johnson in a news release on Friday. “The webpage also shows boaters which waterbodies receive the most boat traffic and which inspection stations are the busiest, so they know what to expect before making a trip. That information is important, especially this year when we have had staffing shortages at many of our stations.”
According to the release, watercraft inspections began in 2008 after quagga mussels were found in Lake Mead. Four years later, the invasive species was found in Lake Powell.
The state of Utah has since grown a prevention program, including 40 inspection stations across the state, to prevent spreading the “STD of the Sea.”
There are three inspection stations at Bear Lake, one at Hyrum Reservoir, one at Willard Bay State Park and two at Pineview Reservoir, according to the DWR’s website.
According to the release, DWR and state park staffers have done over 180,000 inspections and over 3,000 decontaminations statewide this year. Inspections are required for all watercraft leaving Lake Powell, and decontamination — or a period of drying time, if decontamination is unavailable — is required before the craft can launch into another body of water.
“This is an ongoing battle that takes the cooperation and help of everyone,” Johnson said in the news release. “Please always clean, drain and dry, which includes removing drain plugs and sea strainers on your boat. And if you leave Lake Powell and aren’t able to get a required decontamination, you must wait the required dry time before you launch at another waterbody.”
Various waters in Utah are also tested for mussels, mollusks and other invasive species. “Large, fine-mesh plankton nets” are used to capture particles, which are then collected into bottles for testing, according to the release.
Sampling efforts have found quagga or zebra mussels eggs — also known as veligers — in Red Fleet Reservoir, Electric Lake and Deer Creek Reservoir. All water bodies were cleared of the species after “years of control and containment measures,” according to the release.