tree cutting

Crews cut down juniper trees to improve wildlife habitat at Hardware Ranch on Wednesday.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Through the month of October, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is shredding junipers on 1,300 acres located to the north of the Hardware Wildlife Management Area. Officials say mulching the trees will make way for better big game habitat.

Shane Hill, a habitat restoration biologist with the DWR’s northern region, said the project is a collaborative effort between the DWR and the U.S. Forest Service as the land being treated shares a common boundaries. The project was funded by Utah’s Watershed Restoration Initiative, Hill said.

