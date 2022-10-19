Through the month of October, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is shredding junipers on 1,300 acres located to the north of the Hardware Wildlife Management Area. Officials say mulching the trees will make way for better big game habitat.
Shane Hill, a habitat restoration biologist with the DWR’s northern region, said the project is a collaborative effort between the DWR and the U.S. Forest Service as the land being treated shares a common boundaries. The project was funded by Utah’s Watershed Restoration Initiative, Hill said.
“Hardware Ranch (is) kind of a large gathering place for elk in the winter,” Hill said, explaining the DWR distributes hay bales to keep elk from venturing down into the valleys. “So what this project does is help us with that effort to provide more food for elk in the area.”
Crews have be using a Bull Hog excavator attachment to mulch the trees. In some areas, according to Hill, stands of trees grow together so tightly that very little is allowed to grow in the ground beneath.
Though the process is more selective and doesn’t clear-cut a forest, Hill said the removal of the trees imitates a naturally occurring wildfire without the risk of damage.
“Wildfires are good, in general, for wildlife,” Hill said, particularly for species that rely on grasses and wildflowers. “Natural wildfires, before we came along and kind of suppressed fires, would clear things out every 20 to 50 years and start a process over. So this area has kind of reached that point. … We now live in a time when wildfires can kind of get out of hand, so we do these projects both for wildlife and to preemptively mitigate wildfires.”
As part of the project, according to a news release from the Logan Ranger District in September, seeds were distributed aerially over the area in effort to return the land to shrub, forb and grass dominated ecosystem.
According to information provided by Hill, a mix comprised of 19 different kinds of seeds was flown over the area.
“We try to stick with native grasses and forbs,” Hill said. “This is pretty good spot where we think that a lot of things will spread on their own. The things that are up there already will come back on their own as well.”
Though the project may not have emerged in response to that specific issue, Hill said the project will still be a benefit. With ideal conditions, Hill said elk could stay in the area on their own accord without being fed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.