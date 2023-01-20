Antler

Shed hunters are required to take ethics course when antler hunting between Feb. 1 and April 15. 

 Photo courtesy of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

If you’re planning on “shed hunting” this year between Feb. 1 and April 15, then don’t forget to complete the mandatory ethics course from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, officials say.

Deer, elk and moose drop their antlers each winter and grow a new set in the spring. Hunting for the shed antlers is a popular pastime in Utah, but in a news release Friday the DWR said shed hunting in late winter and early spring may stress cervids in dangerous ways.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.