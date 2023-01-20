If you’re planning on “shed hunting” this year between Feb. 1 and April 15, then don’t forget to complete the mandatory ethics course from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, officials say.
Deer, elk and moose drop their antlers each winter and grow a new set in the spring. Hunting for the shed antlers is a popular pastime in Utah, but in a news release Friday the DWR said shed hunting in late winter and early spring may stress cervids in dangerous ways.
“During winter, big game animals, especially deer, often have a difficult time finding food,” DWR Law Enforcement Capt. Chad Bettridge said in the release. “As a result, they often survive on fat reserves they have built up prior to winter. If the animals are receiving constant pressure from people and repeatedly having to run or move, the animal has to use up those fat reserves and energy that it needs to make it through the winter.”
Shed hunting is currently still allowed, but conditions will be continually assessed for a potential closure, officials say.
“DWR conservation officers will also be adding additional patrols to ensure that people looking for antlers aren’t disturbing wintering wildlife. People who haven’t taken the mandatory Antler Gathering Ethics course or who are harassing protected wildlife may be cited,” the release states.
The course can be found on the DWR’s website; it is not required after April 15. The release states Native American lands and national parks are closed to shed hunting, while some national monuments and WMAs are also closed to the activity.
Folks who find antlers attached to a skull are being told to avoid disturbing the scene as the animal may have been poached. The release encourages the following:
— Take photos of the skull from a couple of angles.
— Pinpoint the location of the skull (preferably using GPS coordinates).
— Report your findings to the nearest DWR office or by texting 847411.
