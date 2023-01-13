The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, along with Trout Unlimited and other groups, are continuing work on a long-term project expected to bring 27 miles of habitat to native fish species in northwest Box Elder County.
The project involves reconstructing a series of barriers that are impassible for fish. In their most recent effort, completed in April of 2022 on privately owned ranch land, crews rebuilt an irrigation diversion on the south fork of Junction Creek near the small town of Lynn. The design is intended to protect fish without impacting agricultural access to water.
According to Chance Broderius, the native aquatics program coordinator with the DWR, the irrigation diversion features a “rotary drum screen.” The drum is rotated by a water wheel, Broderius said, allowing debris to pass over the top while fish are kept on the “creek side of things” preventing them from being “sucked” into irrigation systems.
“Once the fish end up in the irrigation ditch, and they're pretty much lost to the creek, they're not part of the population anymore,” Broderius said. “They'll end up dead on a hayfield somewhere.”
Though fish do occasionally wind up on hayfields, the landowner and rancher Jason Tracy said it’s pretty rare. Nevertheless, he said the drum will basically eliminate any chance of that happening in the future.
“When it comes to private ownership, you're always nervous to collaborate with anybody to do a project — especially if it's, you know, like a government entity,” Tracy said, explaining he was a little hesitant about the project at first glance. “I don’t forego any of my position as a landowner, but it’s just a chance to join together and make something better for the habitat as well as something that I can use. … I was happy to do that.”
Tracy primarily produces feed for cattle on land that’s been in his family for five generations. He described the diversion as a “win-win,” serving both his agricultural interests and purposes of the DWR. He said it was “a good thing” to help preserve the native species for other people.
“The overall project is really, really nice and done well,” Tracy said. “They did a great job. … It seems like it will last a long time.”
The south fork of Junction Creek is the largest tributary to the Raft River, Broderius said. Though the majority of the river is located in Idaho, a small portion is located in the northwest corner of the state.
Over the next handful of years, the overarching project is expected to provide around 27 miles of varying habitat for two native fish species: the Yellowstone cutthroat trout and the bluehead sucker.
Utah’s Yellowstone cutthroat trout population are located only in the northwest corner of the state, Broderius said, and the bluehead sucker is, well, unique in its own way.
“We're finding out more and more about this bluehead sucker,” Broderius said. “If they're not a unique species from the main population of the bluehead sucker, they're likely at least a genetically important, like, subspecies.”
When the barriers are made passible, the fish will have more adequate access to spawning areas as well as deep pools for mitigating seasonal temperatures. Also, Broderius said the DWR plans to bolster the population of these fish by removing others.
According to Jim DeRito, the fisheries restoration project manager with Trout Unlimited, the non-native brown trout predate and compete with cutthroats. With their origins in Scotland and Germany, DeRito said the popular sport fish were brought over in the late 1800s and then distributed throughout the United States.
Typically, DeRito said either electro-fishing methods or chemical treatment is used to remove fish; Broderius said the latter would be used for the project.
Similar projects have been completed in other streams, DeRito said. For example, up until a few years ago, the right-hand fork of the Logan River had been predominately brown trout until it was treated with rotenone — a chemical found in certain plant roots that asphyxiates fish.
“Right now, right-hand fork is all cutthroat,” DeRito said. “It's producing cutthroat and contributing cutthroat to the (Logan River).”
Though the treatment has not been scheduled, Broderius said he was hopeful the entire project would be finished in the next five years.
“There will be the people that like to fish for those (brown trout) that are a little upset that they're gone,” Broderius said, but the Yellowstone cutthroat trout in such a small portion of the state require conservation. “We kind of need to protect them.”
