SFJC Diversion and Screen After

In April of 2022, crews completed an irrigation diversion at the south fork of Junction Creek in Box Elder County. 

 Photo courtesy of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, along with Trout Unlimited and other groups, are continuing work on a long-term project expected to bring 27 miles of habitat to native fish species in northwest Box Elder County.

The project involves reconstructing a series of barriers that are impassible for fish. In their most recent effort, completed in April of 2022 on privately owned ranch land, crews rebuilt an irrigation diversion on the south fork of Junction Creek near the small town of Lynn. The design is intended to protect fish without impacting agricultural access to water.


