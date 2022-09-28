Utah hunters are being encouraged to bring their deer to Utah Division of Wildlife Resources’ biologists to test for chronic wasting disease.
According to a news release from the DWR on Wednesday, hunters can bring harvested deer to various locations in Utah for a CWD test. The test is free for hunters who harvest deer in certain hunting units determined on a five-year rotation.
This year, for Northern Utah, deer taken from the Morgan-South Rich, East Canyon, Chalk Creek, Kamas and North Slope hunting units are eligible for a free test. Testing locations include:
— The Mountain Dell Reservoir exit on westbound I-80 and Highway 65 on Oct. 22-23, from roughly 10 a.m. to dusk each day.
— The Mountain Green Rest Area on westbound I-84 on Oct. 22-23, from roughly 10 a.m. to dusk each day.
— Coalville on the Chalk Creek Road, across from the Summit County Search and Rescue building, on Oct. 22-23, from roughly 10 a.m. to dusk each day.
— West of Kamas on Highway 248 at the Browns Canyon pull-off on Oct. 22-23, from roughly 10 a.m. to dusk each day.
— The DWR Ogden office — by appointment only — at 515 E. 5300 South from Oct. 24-28 and on Oct. 31, from 2–5 p.m. each day. Call 801-476-2740 to schedule an appointment.
Hunters who harvest an animal outside the determined units who still wish to have their deer tested can do so by providing the head of the animal to the Utah Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Logan or Spanish Fork. For more information on testing locations, visit the DWR’s website.
CWD affects the nervous system of cervids through a protein particle called a prion, the release states. The prion attaches to the brain and spinal cord resulting in brain lesions, emaciation and excessive salivation. Infected animals and environmental contamination are believed to be the main sources of transmission, the release states.
“Infected animals may shed prions in their urine, feces and saliva,” the press release states. “Prions are extremely resilient in the environment and can stay infectious for many years.”
CWD is also 100% fatal and tests are unavailable for living animals. There are no treatments or vaccines for animals, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and no cases have been reported in humans.
According to the release, CWD was first found in Utah in 2002 in a buck deer harvested near Vernal. Since then, 158 mule deer and 3 elk have tested positive.
“We take the presence of CWD in Utah seriously and will continue to do extensive monitoring to stay on top of the disease and its prevalence in the state,” said DWR State Wildlife Veterinarian Ginger Stout in the release. “We ask that hunters stop at our check stations if they have harvested a deer, within the sampling units, in order to help us with our monitoring of CWD in Utah.”
