DWR deer

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is encouraging hunters to have deer tested for Chronic Wasting Disease.  

 Photo courtesy of Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Utah hunters are being encouraged to bring their deer to Utah Division of Wildlife Resources’ biologists to test for chronic wasting disease.

According to a news release from the DWR on Wednesday, hunters can bring harvested deer to various locations in Utah for a CWD test. The test is free for hunters who harvest deer in certain hunting units determined on a five-year rotation.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.