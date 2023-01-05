Utah saw a slight increase in illegally killed wildlife last year, according to a news release from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.
In 2022, 1,283 animals and fish were killed illegally in the state as opposed to 1,153 the year prior.
“Each animal that is illegally killed in our state is one less animal for legal hunters, wildlife enthusiasts and everyday residents to enjoy,” DWR Capt. Chad Bettridge said in the release. “Poachers steal our ability to enjoy Utah's wildlife.”
According to the release, 782 fish were illegally harvested — making up the majority of the 2022 numbers. The DWR listed the following animals in their tally:
— 179 deer
— 134 elk
— 14 cougars
— Five moose
— One mountain goat
— One bear
“The remaining illegally killed wildlife included small game animals, waterfowl and a variety of other wildlife species,” the release states.
The number of animals killed illegally has been increasing over the past few years. The release states 1,065 animals were killed in 2019 followed by 1,079 in 2020.
And despite an increase in illegally killed animals, overall citations decreased by around 300 in 2022. According to the release, most citations were for fishing without a valid permit.
“In 2022, 66 people had their hunting or fishing privileges suspended in Utah, compared to 54 suspensions in 2021 and 35 in 2020. In 2019, the hunting or fishing privileges for 84 people were suspended. Utah is a member state of the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact. License suspensions in Utah are recognized in all the other states in the U.S., except Hawaii,” the release states.
The DWR encouraged the public to report illegal or suspicious activities using the following methods:
— The Utah Turn-in-a-Poacher hotline at 1-800-662-3337 or text 847411.
— The UTDWR Law Enforcement app.
— Online through the DWR website.
“Our officers can’t be everywhere at once, so we need your help,” Bettridge said in the release. “Please keep your eyes and ears open and report any suspicious wildlife-related activity to us. Working together, we can enforce wildlife laws to maintain healthy populations, and to also keep those recreating outdoors safe.”
