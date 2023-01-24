The Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest has been given federal money that will go toward efforts to protect and enhance infrastructure and reduce wildfire risk.
Forest Supervisor Dave Whittekiend said the money — $18 million for 2023 and $24 million for 2024 — invested from the bipartisan infrastructure bill, specifically the Infrastructure and Jobs Act, allows the Forest Service to expand mitigation efforts already underway.
“We have a lot of projects in and around Logan,” he said, but noted the landscape identified for the recent funding was not in Logan or Ogden. “But this gives us the opportunity to redirect some of that money to Green Canyon, Blacksmith Fork, Logan Canyon. That work will continue.”
Some of those efforts include removing junipers. Other work in targeted areas include prescribed burns near Hells Hollow and planting aspen trees in parts of the Logan Ranger District.
Utah Sen. Mitt Romney responded to the funding, saying he was “proud to help negotiate” the infrastructure bill that “will better position Utah and our country to meet infrastructure-related challenges of the 21st century.”
PRIORITIESThe bipartisan bill authorizes roughly $3 billion in highway funding for Utah over five years to construct, rebuild and maintain its roads and highways. Roughly 2,064 miles of Utah roads are in poor condition, according to information from Sen. Romney’s office. Commute times are up 7.2% in the state since 2011 and bad roads cost drivers an average of $709 per year in repair.
Pertaining to the forests, it will help establish a commission to study and recommend fire prevention, mitigation, management and rehabilitation policies for forests and grasslands; and it secures the additional funding for wildfire mitigation and recovery, including hazardous fuel removal, burned area recovery, prescribed fires, shared stewardship contracts and agreements.
“It is imperative that we improve strategies which bolster wildfire resilience and prevent future wildfires from becoming catastrophic disasters in our state and across the West,” Romney said in a prepared statement, “which is why I worked to ensure funding for critical areas like the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache and Pine Valley projects were included in the bipartisan infrastructure bill.”
Pine Valley, located in southern Utah, was also among those favored with increased funding.
Giving a nod to Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack for implementing the funding, Romney said, “I look forward to seeing these projects come to fruition to reduce wildfire risks and rehabilitate areas already affected.”
FUTURE OF THE FOREST
Whittekiend said he and his team are excited about and grateful for the funds to help preserve and continue to make enjoyable the natural landscape that is a big part of this neck of the country.
“We’ve looked at areas that have a lot of risk value,” he said, such as houses and communities adjacent to the forest boundaries. Projects include enhancing roads and even building cell towers, but also efforts to improve watersheds in the range.
“We have a lot of critical watersheds in the Unita-Wasatch-Cache National Forest that flow into the Great Salt Lake and the Colorado River and that provide drinking water for a lot of people,” he continued. “We want to reduce wildfires and protect areas at risk. We’ll never be able to eliminate wildfires, but we can reduce their intensity. We can manage those fuel threats.”
Whittekiend said the money has already been appropriated and the Forest Service is working closely with communities and nonprofits, such as the Wild Turkey Federation and Mule Deer Foundation to implement new projects or continue existing ones.
For the past decade the Forest Service has also collaborated with Utah’s Watershed Restoration Initiative to plan and carry out vegetation treatments that reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire. Whittekiend said those efforts will continue.
“Some projects may begin this year,” he said. “And we’re already in the process of putting projects together with next year’s money.”
He continued: “From our perspective, we’re very excited to implement these projects, to manage these forests in a way to preserve recreation opportunities, preserve the watersheds and give people the opportunity to get out and enjoy these forests in this part of the world in northern Utah.”
