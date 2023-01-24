hjnstock-Your News Now

The Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest has been given federal money that will go toward efforts to protect and enhance infrastructure and reduce wildfire risk.

Forest Supervisor Dave Whittekiend said the money — $18 million for 2023 and $24 million for 2024 — invested from the bipartisan infrastructure bill, specifically the Infrastructure and Jobs Act, allows the Forest Service to expand mitigation efforts already underway.


