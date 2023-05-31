hjnstock-Your News Now

The Bureau of Land Management says it will invest $19.3 million from the Inflation Reduction Act to protect native vegetation and riparian species on public lands in Utah, including the Upper Bear River Restoration Landscapes. The other focus area will be in Utah's Color Country in the southern portion of the state.

The funding, part of the President’s Investing in America agenda, is also part of the BLM’s announcement to invest $161 million in ecosystem restoration and resilience on the nation’s public lands. The work will focus on 21 “Restoration Landscapes” across 11 western states, restoring wildlife habitat and clean water on public lands and strengthening communities and local economies.


