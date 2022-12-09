By Thursday afternoon, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources had put the last collar on one of about 45 deer they will be tracking in Cache Valley. The deer were collared in the area surrounding the Hardware Wildlife Management Area in Blacksmith Fork Canyon.
Mark Hadley, the northern region outreach manager for the DWR, said the collars provide information to biologists that would otherwise be very difficult to get. He also said the practice benefits the deer as well.
“For example, we know — during different times of the year — where that animal is and the types of habitats that it’s relying on,” Hadley said. “By knowing where the animal is, we can focus on habitat improvement in the right areas instead of just guessing where the animal is.”
Each deer captured also receives a health checkup. The biologists weigh the animals, do a blood test to check for disease, try to determine the animal’s age, and take various other measurements. According to Hadley, the most important of these measurements is the amount of fat on the deer.
“They kind of live off of those fat reserves during the winter so it’s very important that they have a lot of fat on them,” Hadley said.
The results of the checkups were very positive this year, according to Hadley. He said the deer had good amounts of fat on them and healthy rates of growth.
While a significant amount of time and resources are poured into the collaring, nearly 90% of the DWR budget comes from one of two places — the sale of hunting and fishing licenses, and a portion of a federal tax placed on equipment for either of those activities.
“There is some money that comes from Utahn’s tax dollars but not very much of it,” Hadley said.
He also acknowledged how some people may be worried about disturbing the animals and assured that everything is done as humanely as possible. The capture process involves a net being shot out over the deer and the tying of its legs. They then place a blindfold on the deer to calm it down as they transport it via helicopter. The collar placed on the deer has several notches to allow for adjustments as the animal grows. Following the health checkup, the deer is then released back into the wild.
“What we have found is that putting an animal under stress for a relatively short period of time doesn’t seem to affect the animals in an adverse way at all,” Hadley said. “Some of these deer we are capturing have been captured for several years. So, they are repeatedly making it through the capture process.”
The DWR is expected to continue this process in other regions throughout Utah within the next two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.