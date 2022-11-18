The season is officially over for Utah swan hunters after the limit for trumpeter swans was met on Thursday, authorities say.
According to a news release from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, 20 trumpeter swans were harvested calling an end to the season. Despite a doubling of the harvest limit in 2019, the season closed early for the fourth consecutive year.
There were 24 days left in the season, the release states.
“This is the fourth year in a row that we have seen a higher number of trumpeter swans harvested because there are more migrating through Utah than in previous years,” said DWR Migratory Game Bird Program Coordinator Heather Talley in the release. “We realize the early closure of this year’s hunting season means that some permit holders may not harvest a swan, but we appreciate their understanding and support of our efforts to protect the trumpeter swan population.”
Swan hunting in Utah requires a permit acquired though a draw. The release states hunters can harvest one trumpeter or tundra swan but are discouraged from killing the former.
The population size of trumpeter swans in the Greater Yellowstone area is low, according to the release. Utah is one out of nine states that allows swan hunting, and the harvest quota was imposed to protect the population.
A waiting period for hunters who harvest a trumpeter swan was imposed in 2021, the release states, and stops an adult hunter for obtaining another permit for five years. Youth hunters have a three year waiting period.
“Hunters who harvested any species of swan are required to check in the bird at a DWR office or at the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge office within 72 hours of harvest. Hunters who didn’t harvest a swan before the season was closed will not be refunded the permit fee or have their preference points reinstated,” the release states.
