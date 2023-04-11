As this year’s historic winter continues to bring challenges to northern Utah, the area’s deer population is no exception. But according to Randy Larsen, a professor of Plant and Wildlife Sciences at Brigham Young University, the effects on deer aren’t totally uncommon.
“It is grim — no doubt about that,” Larsen said in an interview with The Herald Journal on Friday. “It’s not unprecedented. It happens, feels like, every four or five years up there.”
According to data Larsen shared with the public on his Instagram last week, six-month-old fawns collared and tracked in the Cache management unit had an 8% survival rate — the lowest of the units being monitored longterm.
“We have one fawn, one of those six-month olds captured on the Cache management unit, that is still alive,” Larsen said, confirming 17 fawns were initially captured and collared.
The data Larsen shared shows that adult female deer have an 83% survival rate in the Cache unit. And though not yet confirmed, Larsen told The Herald Journal Monday that the last collared fawn may have recently died, which would bring the survival rate for the collared fawns in the Cache unit to zero.
“It’s the worse for fawns,” Larsen said. “They were born in June and they’re growing. … They don’t have time before winter to accumulate a lot of fat. And so they are susceptible to winter more than the adult females.”
For purposes of wildlife management, Utah is divided into five separate regions: northern, northeastern, central, southern and southeastern. Those regions are divided into management units. Larsen said there are seven management units that are part of longterm mule deer monitoring — the northern region’s Cache unit being one of them.
Mark Hadley, the northern region outreach manager for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, said biologists in the region have slightly elevated projections for deer survival. Based on data from collared animals and what biologists were seeing near the beginning of the month, Hadley said Cache unit fawns had an estimated survival rate between 20% and 30%. Adult survival was expected to be around 70%, Hadley said.
But no matter the differences in projections, Hadley said the story is the same.
“Thats’s still a lot of loss,” Hadley said.
Deer in the Cache unit aren’t the only ones experiencing hardships this winter. Fawns of the Morgan South Rich unit, which covers most of Morgan County and a southern part of Rich County, are seeing a survival rate of around 10%, according to Hadley.
“That unit has been really hit hard by the winter,” he said.
According to the data Larsen shared, the does of the Morgan South Rich unit have a survival rate of 33% — the second lowest rate of survival. The does of the Wallsburg unit are experiencing a 20% survival rate, which Larsen described as “horrendous.”
The deaths of both adult and juvenile deer this winter are largely due to malnutrition. In winter weather, the animals have more difficulty finding food and largely rely on fat stores to survive.
In late January, as a result of this year’s heavy snowfall, the DWR initiated emergency feeding for deer in northern Utah. The DWR later shut down shed antler hunting in hopes that the public wouldn’t exacerbate the stress deer were already experiencing.
Though the initial feeding began at 12 sites — 11 in Rich County and one in Summit County — Hadley said the feeding sites have since expanded to 51, with 21 of those sites in Cache County.
When asked if the feeding sites were effective, Hadley said the DWR had initiated a survey this year to find out. He said deer at both feeding and non-feeding sites had been tranquilized, measured and collared. Four weeks later, Hadley said, those deer were measured again.
“We did notice a difference, and that the deer that had been feeding, that had been fed, were doing better than the deer that had not been fed,” Hadley said. “Their fat content was better. So, it does look like feeding does help. But even with the feeding that we’re doing, we’ve still lost a lot of deer this year. But without the feeding, I’m sure the numbers would be worse than they are.”
Larsen said the best thing that can be done for deer is to make sure the animals enter the winter season healthy. For fawns, Larsen said, weight has a strong relationship with winter survival; for adults, it’s fat content.
According to Larsen, managing landscapes in a way that promotes healthy ecosystems is one of the “biggest things we could do” for deer.
“Their deaths right now, in March and April, is directly linked to how fat they enter the winter, and the quality of summer range and summer habitat,” Larsen said, explaining the need for a bit of a “paradigm shift” in range management.
Larsen said much effort and money has gone towards the restoration of winter range, while recent data suggests better summer ranges may put deer in a better position to survive.
Larsen said the recent efforts to mulch junipers and reseed areas of the Hardware Wildlife Management Area are a good example promoting better summer range. He also said prescribed fires and fire suppression efforts also help.
“Let’s make sure we’ve got healthy forests, healthy summer habitats for these animals, so they can fatten up and get big if they’re fawns,” Larsen said.
