...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until noon MST today.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected through the
morning commute on many area routes. Slow down and allow extra
time to reach your destinations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
In this August 2015 file photo, flowers bloom in front of the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City. The LDS Church is calling on national leaders to support “Dreamer” immigrants who the religion says have earned the right to continue to “contribute positively” to society.
President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed the amended Respect for Marriage Act, which protects same-sex and interracial marriages.
Some members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were at the ceremony Tuesday in Washington, DC. Following the ceremony at the White House, the Utah-based faith responded.
In a statement released Tuesday, the church said it supports the act, because it supports the protection of religious freedom, but affirmed its doctrinal stance that marriage is between a man and women — a stance that the church said is “well known and will remain unchanged.”
“We extend a heartfelt thank you and our congratulations to all who played a part in the passage of the amended Respect for Marriage Act,” the church said in the prepared statement. “Their efforts to protect religious freedom as Congress sought to codify the Supreme Court’s same-sex marriage decision are both historic and commendable.”
The church continued: “The amended Respect for Marriage Act specifically recognizes that ‘diverse beliefs about the role of gender in marriage are held by reasonable and sincere people based on decent and honorable religious or philosophical premises.’”
“The new law demonstrates that respect. The law states that it can't be used to harm religious or conscience rights for faith-based institutions. It protects the tax-exempt status of religious organizations. It protects the grants, licenses, contracts and accreditation of religious schools. And it ensures that religious organizations, religious schools and their employees do not have to perform or host same-sex marriages or celebrations. No law is perfect. But putting such protections in the federal code is a big step forward.”
The church concluded, saying it was “pleased to participate with many others in the difficult but worthy work of civil engagement that accompanied the passage of this bill,” and noted such efforts “are helping the nation pursue freedom, fairness and respect for all.”
