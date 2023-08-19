This month marked the first anniversary of the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, signed by President Biden.
During Biden’s visit to Utah on Aug. 10, he addressed the anniversary of the PACT Act and the importance of providing veterans with expansive health care.
The act is the first of its kind, comprehensively expanding benefits and services for toxic exposed veterans.
Phillip Redlinger, founder of the Dan Gyllenskog Veterans Resource Center in Logan, said it was great to see Biden in Utah speaking on the PACT Act.
“But it would have been better if that entire event was held in a place where rural veterans could actually see the care and the support, and the compassion and the understanding that is going to be in a rural area,” Redlinger said. “I believe the Veterans Association is doing its job to the best of its ability, but I think it is missing the mark on connecting with all veterans.”
Wallace Odd, the president of the board of directors of the veterans resource center, said the act means they are willing to take a look at any issues that arise.
“It has generated some energy to get people to fill out the forms so they can be considered,” Odd said. “It has created a focal point which I think is wonderful.”
Paul Lamont, a Cache Valley local, received the Atomic Veterans Service Medal in May this year — presented to him by Congressman Blake Moore.
“Having the President here brought some attention to the PACT Act,” Lamont said. “I know there are a lot of military people that didn’t even know about it. Blake Moore told me I was probably the first and only atomic veteran in Utah, I don’t know any others. I think a lot of them were like my brother-in-law, they got cancer and died before me.”
Lamont served in Operation Dominic, a top-secret operation of 31 nuclear test explosions in the Pacific Ocean — he called the countdown to launch.
“That was quite a thing to experience, watching the mushroom cloud come out of the ocean water,” Lamont said. “They equipped the ship with a fallout wash down system, it’s like a sprinkler system. The purpose of that was to wash the fallout off the ship, but after we turned that on, we could see pockets of contaminated water from the ocean. That’s the water we were using to wash the contamination off the ship. I am sure that’s the one that got us.”
Lamont has been battling cancer since 2018 — due to toxic exposure during his service. His brother-in-law who served with him died of cancer.
“People say, ‘would you do it again?’ I know absolutely I would,” Lamont said. “I was under orders on that ship. I was cleared top secret. Imagine that. A guy from Logan High School.”
Lamont has received help from the Dan Gyllenskog Veterans Resource Center to receive his compensation and health care benefits now covered by the PACT Act.
“I think it is commendable they passed the PACT Act,” the veterans resource center’s building administrator, Janine Baughn said. “They haven’t done much since Agent Orange in 2009. I know these guys coming back from Iraq, Afghanistan, Qatar and Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. They come back so ill and so damaged and there was no recourse for them. The PACT Act is finally recognizing they are truly damaged and have illnesses and mental health issues because of their service. They are finally getting the message; we have to do more.”
Odd said while they see a lot of inefficiencies in the government, they are working alongside them to help veterans.
“What we are all doing, the Veterans Association as well, is trying to help,” Odd said. “We are lucky to have them because if they weren’t there it would be an issue. We try to fill holes we see they have missed.”
The veterans resource center has been operating since 2021, providing help for veterans in Cache, Rich and Franklin counties and surrounding counties in Wyoming and Idaho, Redlinger said.
“The veteran can get what they need by just going into the center and getting a warm hand off,” Redlinger said. “It’s a home away from home, decompress, tell their story and get help at the same time.”
Baughn said it is a safe place for veterans who need that safe space.
Gregory Auer, co-founder of the center, adviser and board member of the Utah Brain Injury Council, said the center saved him.
“I’ve been hurt, lost my way, didn’t have a sense of purpose,” Auer said. “This has given me a new mission in life. It gives a sense that any of us as service members volunteering here, it is basically continuing our service.”
During Auer’s service, depleted uranium was used as a weapon to penetrate armor. He was part of the weapons platoon and had to sleep on the ammo and ammo cans carrying depleted uranium.
“The PACT Act has benefitted me personally,” Auer said. “In the deserts, we were in sandstorms, if you put your hand out four feet in front of you, you couldn’t see anything. That is how thick the dust was in the air. We were breathing all of that in. Saddam’s chemical weapons were tested in those deserts. That stuff doesn’t just disappear, the particles are everywhere. We were breathing that in. The burn pits, it was protocol that we burned everything. We dug massive trenches the size of football fields and dumped it all in there. They were constantly burning, 24 hours a day. Burning feces, our chemical suits.”
He said while it is easy to address visible service-connected disabilities, underlying issues come up 20 to 50 years later due to environmental hazards and impact.
“What they realized recently was all veterans who were in a war environment are impacted by the environment itself,” Redlinger said.
Auer said the act is not perfect but is a foundation to get veterans the help they need that may not have been addressed when they completed their service.
“The PACT Act will help veterans get their foot in the door for things they wouldn’t have qualified for before,” Auer said.
Redlinger said the veterans resource center is a place for all veterans to receive help and was developed to take care of all veterans.
“The reason they come to this center is they have that sense of community but also the sense of family and a sense of trust,” Redlinger said. “Veterans will come in and get something tangible. That means they will walk out the door with some faith and understanding and trust they are going to get the help they need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.