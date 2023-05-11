...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Bear River At Corinne affecting Box Elder County.
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Expect minor flooding downstream from the dam.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued this evening at 1145 PM MDT.
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Friday the stage was 6.7 feet or 770 cfs.
- Minor flooding is being reported along the Blacksmith Fork
River near Hyrum.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate daily, with peaks in flow
in the morning. The river is forecast to gradually rise each
day before peaking around 7.0 feet Tuesday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet, or 790 CFS.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet, or 1198 CFS.
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
Hyrum Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Visitors join reenactors in a recreation of the famous "Champagne Photo" Wednesday, May 10 at Golden Spike National Historical Park. The park last week celebrated the 154th anniversary of the original Golden Spike ceremony, which marked the completion of the nation's first transcontinental railroad on May 10, 1869.
Lead Park Ranger Lucas Hugie gives a presentation on the history of the railroads during the 154th Golden Spike anniversary celebration Wednesday, May 10. Hugie is leaving the park this month after six years on the job.
Golden Spike National Historical Park's newest sculpture, “Monument to Their Memory,” stands 24 feet high in front of the visitor center. Unveiled in the summer of 2022, it was built to honor all the railroad workers from many different cultures and backgrounds whose backbreaking efforts were crucial in the construction of the nation’s first transcontinental railroad.
The 154th anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad at Promontory Summit also served as a last call for a local man who has become a visitor favorite over the last six years.
Last week’s celebrations at Golden Spike National Historical Park were the last for Lead Ranger Lucas Hugie, who joined the park in April 2017 and has built a reputation not just for sharing his extensive knowledge of local railroad history, but doing it using a witty, humorous style of delivery in the programs he has presented to an estimated 380,000 visitors to the park.
Hugie, a native of Cache Valley, “has hosted numerous school field trips, maintained the park website, built Golden Spike's social media presence from scratch, and put together an epic crew of superhero rangers every summer season,” the park posted on its Facebook page last week in announcing his departure.
He also played the role of Dr. Harvey W. Harkness during weekend reenactments and has been a frequent guest speaker for off-park events. Hugie’s last day will be May 19 before he heads off to his next adventure as a first officer for a major airline.
His wry humor was on full display at last week’s gatherings as he described the events leading up to, including and following the historic date of May 10, 1869.
“When these companies (Union Pacific and Central Pacific railroads) got out the map, they estimated they would meet in a month right here,” Hugie told the crowd on Wednesday, “and that’s why they selected this really convenient, easy-to-get-to and scenic location.”
Hugie said that at the time the two railroads met, “there was reason to believe this was going to become a major junction — a crossroads of the American West.
“There was just one problem with this place. We lack a resource that locomotives and people need. What do you think that is?” he asked the crowd before quickly replying, “You’re right — WiFi.”
Of course, as he went on to explain, the answer was water, which had to be hauled in by rail to sustain the people living there as well as the locomotives that would come through about once a day.
Some six months after the completion of the rails, the Central Pacific bought the rights to the railway from Promontory to Ogden, which had plenty of water and an already well-established city.
“Ogden became the hub for the two companies because Ogden had water. It had buildings not made out of canvas,” Hugie said. “It also has a lower rattlesnake population than we do.”
Hugie’s informative antics aside, last week’s anniversary programs also highlighted stories of the tens of thousands of workers from a variety of ethnic and cultural backgrounds whose backbreaking efforts were vital to completing the railroad.
Wilson Lee, a fifth-generation descendant of a transcontinental railroad worker, spoke about his family’s connection to the building of the railroad. Sean Clark, President of the Hibernian Society of Utah, spoke about the contribution of Irish workers in completing this important project and his family’s connection to the railroad.
The program also included remarks from Darren Parry, former chairman of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, who spoke about the impact of the railroad on Native American nations across the continent.
In keeping with longstanding tradition, local volunteers performed reenactments of the driving of the ceremonial last spikes along with a staging of the famous “Champagne Photo.”
The park's two resident locomotives, entertained the crowd as they chugged around the park before coming to rest nose to nose, bells clanging and steam valves hissing. The Jupiter received a makeover just in time for the celebration including a fresh coat of bright blue, red and gold paint.
“Today we had the opportunity to hear the incredible stories of the people who built a railroad that many people at the time thought was unbuildable,” Park Superintendent Brandon Flint said. “This annual commemoration provides the opportunity to learn about and reflect on the how an event over 150 years ago still has lessons for us to learn today.”
