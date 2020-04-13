The Utah 1st Congressional District's first-ever virtual debate is set for noon on Tuesday, with 10 of the 12 Republican candidates participating.
Moderated by the former mayor of Vernal, Sonja Norton, the candidates will answer a total of five questions each over Zoom, a video conferencing platform. The reduced number of questions is due to the large number of candidates participating.
The race for the 1st District has become crowded since incumbent Rep. Rob Bishop announced his retirement last year, with 12 GOP candidates and two Democratic candidates.
The contenders for the congressional seat include Katie Witt, Mark Shepherd, Tina Cannon, Kerry Gibson, Howard Wallack, Blake David Moore, Chadwick H. Fairbanks III, Catherine Brenchley Hammon, Zach Hartman, Doug Durbano, JC DeYoung, Darren Parry and Jamie Creek, according to the state elections office.
The two candidates who are not participating in Tuesday’s GOP debate are Katie Witt and JC DeYoung. The other 10 candidates are prepared to debate topics of national concern and share more about their congressional priorities, along with what they have learned through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The debate can be watched live on channelV6.com or on the Vernal Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.