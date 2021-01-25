After they helped support local law enforcement in Washington D.C. since Jan. 15, Gov. Spencer Cox called home Utah’s National Guard on Friday.
The governor would not comment on whether the decision to bring National Guard members back was spurred by allegations that they were forced to rest in a parking lot between shifts rather than in the Capitol they were sent to defend. Rather, he indicated the 360 Utahns were needed more at home to help with the continuing COVID-19 vaccine roll out.
According to Capt. Jeffrey Belnap, Utahns were not among the displaced soldiers at the Capitol.
“We are proud representatives of what we do,” said the Utah State University ROTC alumnus, “and people are proud of us and having us here.”
Belnap and Spc. Curtis, of Hyrum, said their time at Capitol was noteworthy more from the sense of community their presence represented.
“I feel like it went very smooth for how fast-paced it all was and how well we’ve been taken care of out here” said the specialist over a Zoom call. “Everything’s phenomenal for how short of a time we had.”
Instead of angry mobs and rioters like those seen on Jan. 6, there were no big or violent protests during the inauguration of Pres. Joseph Biden, as had originally been predicted by multiple intelligence agencies, such as the FBI and DHS.
“Any soldier, when they deploy, is going to imagine the absolute worst-case scenario, how do we prepare for something like that when we come out here,” Belnap said.
“We were all definitely very pleasantly surprised when we did land and we did get here providing security around the National Capitol, that it was very quiet those first couple days. And I think we were even more pleasantly surprised on the day of inauguration when it was still very calm and nothing crazy going on.”
In addition to visitors taking pictures and reporters doing interviews on the street on Inauguration Day, locals were able to get out and maintain their daily routines.
“People were out on their morning runs,” Belnap said. “People were walking dogs, people riding bikes, just like it was really any other day. And that’s really the best-case scenario that we could all hope for.”
The normalcy seen in D.C. was a beacon of hope for the rest of the country, Curtis said — the hope “that we can all come together and reunite.”
“I mean, I’m sure that’s what we all hope for, really,” he said, “that we can just become a united country again, and everyone can get along. And we won’t have any more cases like we had on the sixth.”
And many National Guard members in the nation’s capital for the transition received a taste of that renewed community — along with some of D.C.
“We are so honored to serve the National Guard doing the important work of keeping our Capitol safe,” read a post to the “We, The Pizza” Instagram page on Jan. 13.
After the first pizzas were delivered to the troops, the company formed an initiative with representatives from Congress and 30 other local restaurants to make sure those serving at the capital had warm meals for the duration of their deployment.
Though the Guard came prepared with 2,400 ready-to-eat meals, the local efforts were a sacrifice on the business owners’ part and an act of kindness and support for others.
“It really does create a sense of community between the National Guardsmen and the communities that we are a part of,” Belnap said, “and for me, it emphasizes a sense of duty with this uniform that I put on, because we really are such an integral part of so many aspects in our communities.
“There are so many people who are very grateful for us, and that just makes me want to do even more and do the best I can for for my family, for the people who live next door to me and for people that I interact with on a daily basis, whether it’s back home or traveling or even here in Washington D.C.”
It was Curtis’s first time in D.C., and though he’d always wanted to go, he never expected to go with the Guard. But he said he’s grateful for the experience and opportunity to serve the community.
“For me, it’s a huge honor to have gotten this opportunity to do the security and aid the local law enforcement do their job here in D.C. for the inauguration,” Curtis said. “Getting to come as far as from Utah to help out is just a huge honor.”
Though both Curtis and Belnap have a sense of pride and duty in their service, neither were fully surprised to learn that former military members were present and complicit in the failed insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
“There are a lot of people that have served in the military, at one point or another,” Belnap said. “And they are entitled to their own personal opinions. Some people, unfortunately, as we have seen, can maybe tarnish the reputation of the military a little bit. … That’s something that I try to be very personally aware of — that I’m not just representing me, I’m also representing the State of Utah, I’m representing the Utah National Guard, and I’m representing my family.”
Belnap said when deployed, the National Guard takes an “apolitical stance.”
“We don’t want to add to the narratives in the political world that are already being shared,” he said. “Our mission is to protect our communities. Our mission out here was to protect the Capitol and to allow the transition of power to take place peacefully, as it has done so before and as it will hopefully continue to do so.”
Although there were rumors that members of the National Guard were “screened” for political leanings and those with extremist views were pulled from duty, Belnap said soldiers “conduct extensive training on internal threats and indicators of one,” and civilian agencies are there to double-check.
“We encourage our soldiers to take exercise of their rights in the democratic processes and have their own political views outside of uniform,” he said. “Our soldiers are here to help support the civil authorities in missions they need, and we are very professional in that.”
Department of Defense officials said on Jan. 19 that of the thousands of soldiers sent to help defend the Capitol, only 12 are under investigation.
Claims have been made that the service members sent home had shared false beliefs on the election and QAnon conspiracy theories. DOD official Jonathan Hoffman said of the 12 individuals removed, two were flagged by members within the National Guard while the other 10 are being vetted “for a number of different reasons … unrelated to the events here and the concerns that most people have posited.”
They also make up only a small faction of the number deployed, according to Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau.
“If you look at (the) 25,000 (troops deployed), we’ve had 12 (persons of concern) identified and some of those, they’re just looking into,” Hokanson said at a press briefing. “It may be unrelated to (the events on Jan. 6), but we want to make sure, out of an abundance of caution, as I stated earlier, that we do the right thing until that gets cleared up.”
No official date has been set for Utah’s troops to come home, but it’s expected within the week, according to the governor’s office.