After more than a year of delay, Owen Kampert and Brooke Bowes will be able to resume construction on their Avon home due to the Cache County Council’s decision on Tuesday to vacate an abandoned road that runs through the couple's lot.
Kampert and Bowes moved from Oklahoma to Utah with the intention of building home. In March of last year, they bought a subdivided lot. When they dug the foundation in November, neighbor Garrie Maughan called the county concerned the couple was building on an abandoned road. In response, the county put the construction on hold, not issuing the final necessary permits. On Tuesday, more than a year after Kampert and Bowes bought the property, the County Council held a public hearing about the situation.
While presenting the resolution to vacate the right-of-way, Matt Phillips, the Cache County public works director, presented several dated maps to show that the road was used, but hadn’t been traveled for decades. The street in question, 10940 South in Avon, appeared on official maps made in 1912, 1949, and 1971. A 1983 map no longer showed the road’s existence. When subdividing the land, the county was unaware of the road, though it had never been vacated.
Phillips said the only way to officially undo the public right-of-way to vacate the road would be through an ordinance passed by the County Council.
“I’m not aware of any records that this has been to the County Council for vacating,” Phillips said. “This is more or less to make sure that the county’s done what they needed to do.”
Council Member Gordan Zilles expressed concern over the situation.
“We can’t just all of a sudden strike it off the map like they did in ‘71 — it’s really not legal,” Zilles said. “We can’t just all of a sudden start blanking roads without it being abandoned.”
Maughan said the former property owner in Avon made the street unavailable to the public.
“In the ‘80s, the owner of that property took the fence down. The first thing he did is washed out the road so it couldn't be used and blocked it off,” Maughan said.
Maughan said the action of tearing down the fence has led to surveying errors. After conducting measurements himself, he believes he owns the land on which the road lies, and said the right-of-way could be potentially helpful to the public.
“I really don’t have any objections, as long as it’s used for the public.” Maughan said. “I don't think we should just give it to the new property owners that are coming in and surveying to my fence line and taking it, free gratis.”
Dirk Lewis, the sales manager for OLO Builders who is working with Kampert and Bowes, said the subdivision was professionally surveyed twice, and Maughan does not own the land where the road used to be.
“They actually use GPSes for that,” Lewis said. “These are professional companies that are paid lots of money to accurately tell us where those property lines are.”
Lewis also acknowledged the difficulty the situation has presented for the couple. He said the delay has cost them $135,000 due to market conditions and explained they lose more potential money each day construction is prevented due to rising interest rates.
“They purchased this land in good faith that it was free and clear,” Lewis said. “Title research was done on that, and this was missed on title research, because it wasn’t obviously a big enough concern or used road.”
Roger Pulsipher, who owns property to the east of the right-of-way, agreed with Maughan that it could be beneficial to the public.
“I’m 68 years old, and I remember the roadway,” Pulispher said. “I’m in favor, you know, keeping it a right-of-way for people. Like Brother Maughan said, let people use that right-of-way because it’s a safety thing, you know, and if they put in a sidewalk or something, people could still use it.”
Kampert said he and Bowes purchased the land with the understanding they could build their home on the lot.
“It was our knowledge that the county had done, you know, their homework and their surveys, that this was a subdivision that was approved by the county,” Kampert said. “Up until Mr. Maughan called, we were building.”
Kampert said if Maughan had concerns about the right-of-way, he should have brought them up when the land was first subdivided.
“I think the thing that bothers me the most is that it’s my knowledge that when this was subdivided, that the paperwork was mailed out to land owners and Mr. Maughan had the opportunity at that time to fight this and say hey there was a road here,” Kampert said. “I just feel like it’s not right that now that we’re building and there’s stuff going in that now it’s time to speak on it.”
According to Kampert, he and Bowes were told the situation would only take a few weeks to remedy. Months later, after numerous failed attempts to contact the county, they hired an attorney.
“That’s probably the only reason we are where we are today,” Kampert said. “They just weren’t moving along on it at all.”
The county eventually voted 6-1 to vacate the road. Zilles opposed the decision.
“I didn't want to stop that family from building, but my vote was a protest vote,” Zilles said. “If a road exists, you’ve got to be careful before you close it."
Despite the council’s decision, the county has yet to grant Kampert and Bowes their final necessary permits as of Friday morning.