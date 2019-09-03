The stretch of Airport Road that runs from 10th West to the Logan city boundary will be closed for about two weeks later this month.
According to Logan city’s public works director, Paul Lindhardt, that stretch of road is pretty rough and needs to be resurfaced.
In an effort to complete the project as quickly as possible, the road will be completely shut down on Sept. 16. The contractor has been given 15 days to complete the project.
A detour will be provided on State Route 30 (200 North) via 3200 West and 1000 West. Lindhardt encourages the public to plan ahead because of the travel delays the detour may cause.