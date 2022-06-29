Logan’s public spaces may feel a bit more vibrant with three new murals painted as part of the city's Public Arts Master Plan.
Adopted in 2020, the art plan was created to bring the community together while activating Logan’s unique "places, people and values," according to the city’s website.
The first mural, completed at the end of May by muralist Matt Halm, is located at Merlin Olsen Park's north tunnel that goes under Center Street. The mural incorporates local icons and familiar scenes, including the Wellsville Mountains and Old Main, as well as local flora like aspens and sego lilies.
“It’s pretty unique,” said neighborhood improvement manager Aaron Smith. “I think painting the whole tunnel was really exciting for him.”
Halm drove all the way from Allentown, Pennsylvania, to do the mural. Despite the city's preference for local artists, Smith said the city’s Public Art Board found Halm’s portfolio to be very strong — influencing the decision to invite him to Cache Valley.
The second mural, completed in mid-June by artist Suzy González, covers all four walls of a concessions building at the Soccer Park Complex in south Logan. According to her website, the piece “celebrates local youth soccer players who utilize the field where the mural lives surrounded by wildflowers of the region.”
The soccer players painted represent players from Avalanche, Magic United, Northern Utah United, Real Nibley and Sport Logan. González came from San Antonio, Texas, during the spring to take pictures of the players during their games, according to Smith.
“This one is a fun one because the children who use that space were incorporated into it,” he said.
The soccer balls in the painting reference the goals used in the ancient Mesoamerican ball game called Xcaret, in order to tie the game back to its origin, according to González. The background is an abstraction of the surrounding mountain range.
The third mural — which will be completed this week — is being painted by artists Matt Monsoon, and Brooklyn Ottens. The new landscape mural will be located on the old ice rink building at Merlin Olsen Park. Both of the artists, who are based in the Salt Lake area, have been camping in the Logan area as they complete their mural.
“They’re taking a building that’s been neglected and giving it new life,” Smith said.
Ottens and Monsoon wanted to use this mural to display nature and to use as many colors as they wanted. Because of this, they came up with the concept of the four seasons.
Monsoon painted the brightly colored background and Ottens painted icon badges for each of the seasons. She chose a pinecone for winter, an evening primrose for spring, an Indian paintbrush for summer and yard mushrooms for fall.
“We really wanted to display the natural beauty that’s all around up here in Cache Valley and Logan,” Ottens said.
Ottens said she is excited to bring a little vibrance to Merlin Olsen Park, as she has noticed the community who gathers there during her time painting.
“I’m really excited to bring joy to the residents who get to see it,” she said.
Along with seeing new murals in parks, the Public Art Board plans on using grant funds from the Utah Division of Arts and Museums on banner murals for the downtown area.
Within the coming month, the board will select local artists to paint murals on banners that will be displayed during the summer and fall months at the Center Block Plaza and library construction sites.
“We want to kind of beautify those sites,” Smith said. “While we have construction fencing up, we want to keep it pretty.”
Some of the banner murals will be painted at local events to add resident participation to the art, Smith said.
“We really want this to be a community project,” he said.
Bringing art to public spaces is an important aspect of community development, Smith said. He is excited to see the plans adopted in 2020 start to come to fruition.
“Art is something that brings people to places and can really be an icon of the space,” he said.