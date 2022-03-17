The Bear River Health Department has been awarded national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board, demonstrating the department's “commitment to excellence in serving the community,” according to a news release on Wednesday.
The process of receiving accreditation aims to improve public health practices. According to Triona Neff, a PHAB accreditation specialist, the health department had to submit documentation showing students measures, finances, communication with the public and its relationship with its partners. This documentation is then reviewed by many different people and committees.
For Neff, the accreditation process allows for reflection on a health department's work, which ultimately benefits the community as well as department employees.
“The biggest benefit is that it causes health departments to take a step back and look at their activities and how well everything is documented,” Neff said. “They go through processes to work on performance management and quality improvement."
The BRHD being awarded accreditation indicates they have achieved the national standard for public health departments. According to public information officer Estee Hunt, the Bear River Health Department is the fourth department in the state to receive the accreditation.
“We hope this announcement assures the community, our partner organizations, our funders, and our elected officials that the services we provide are as responsive as possible to the needs of our community.” stated Jordan Mathis, the Health Officer for BRHD in the release. “By continuing to improve our services and performance, we can be sure we are meeting the public health needs of those we serve as effectively as possible.”