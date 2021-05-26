The Bear River Health Department is offering community grants for project proposals that address youth use of electronic cigarettes and other drugs.
According to a press release from BRHD, applicants could receive $50,000 to $100,000 in grants to use for their projects.
Natalie Soto, a health educator at BRHD, said the funds must be used for “evidenced-based substance use prevention.” The funds and the program were results of the 2020 legislative session's S.B. 37, Electronic Cigarette and Other Nicotine Product Amendments.
The program is a statewide initiative and several local health departments are receiving and administering funds for similar project proposals.
Soto said BRHD did a similar initiative last year and awarded three agencies with grants.
“It can take several years for programs like this to lead to measurable outcomes related to substance use in the community, which is why Bear River is hoping to award these agencies for at least three years, contingent on funding availability,” she said.
The proposals should address risk and protective factors that could prevent the youth use of electronic cigarettes, marijuana and other drugs, Soto said. BRHD is looking to work with local agencies to address those factors, which were studied in the Utah Student Health and Risk Prevention survey.
“Evidence shows that the initiation of substance use in adolescence can lead to higher levels of misuse, abuse and substance-use disorders later in life,” Soto said.
Soto said the statewide efforts to reduce youth drug use comes from an increase of drug rates in teenagers, and drug use is up in Cache Valley, specifically vaping rates.
As of 2019, Soto said the vaping rate has gone up to 7% for students from grades 6 to 12. For 12th graders alone, Soto said the vaping rate increased from 8.5% in 2015 to 11.6% in 2019. She said marijuana use also went up in those years.
Youth drug use can affect academic success, development and health and behavior problems, the press release states, adding that that research and these projects could help prevent those problems.
Soto said anyone interested in proposing a project can apply at brhd.org. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on June 25.