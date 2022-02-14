A new bill that would change the way GRAMA requests are handled throughout the state of Utah was prompted by concerns over hundreds of requests made annually by a Cache Valley resident.
GRAMA, which stands for Government Records Access and Management Act, looks to balance the public's right to government records with an individual's right to privacy with those records.
House Bill 96 would allow government agencies to impose additional fees on those requesting government records multiple times within a 10 day period. Media would be exempt from this bill, and fees would be based on the lowest paid employee at the institution processing the request. Currently requests that take 15 minutes or less to complete are free, and institutions can charge fees if a request takes longer.
“I think that’s reasonable because our workers, our taxpayer’s money, is getting wasted by somebody chasing after things instead of doing work,” said Rep. Dan Johnson, R-Logan, who sponsored the bill. “That’s the reason why I wanted to do something about it, to support the workers.”
Utah State law states a person has the “right to inspect a public record free of charge, and the right to take a copy of a public record during normal working hours.” However, when fees are necessary, they are determined by a worker’s salary and time.
Those who were against the bill — including House Democrats, three Republicans and lobbyists for news organizations — worried the bill would deter the public from exercising their right to request government records.
The bill was previously reported to serve as a deterrent to vexatious requesters. Johnson clarified his original bill never called anyone vexatious, but rather intended to give government employees time to complete the requests and tasks they are expected to complete for the day. He added the media was never a part of the bill, although he did understand concerns — that was why the Senate added an amendment excluding them from the bill.
“It was just sending a little message. The press can do whatever they want. It doesn’t deny the press any access because they aren’t doing that,” he said.
One of the biggest reasons Johnson sponsored the bill was because Cache County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield expressed concerns about individuals impeding on government work and said one individual submitted 40% of the record requests over the last 10 months.
“A vexatious requester is someone who is intentionally trying to slow down government by putting in so many requests that an office can do nothing else but become a case manager for that individual,” Bradfield said. “I don’t see any instances where media would become vexatious, unless there was clear indication that they were targeting someone to try and hurt them.”
Bradfield stated the bill would not impact 99% of submitted records requests because most submit with intention to view specific items. He also added it would make request times shorter all around because the clerk’s office would be more efficient.
“The right to government access is critical and that is what we are trying to protect,” he said.
According to figures provided by the city of Logan, the same individual has made 58% percent of requests received by the city over the last 12 months. And the percentage is likely higher, since many of the requests submitted often contain up to five individual requests or more.
“I’m happy to help people. I want to get information to people,” said Teresa Harris, Logan city recorder. “That’s my job, I understand that. But when it is continuous and every single day, I’m taking other time away from citizens who need a cemetery deed or whatever else.”
Harris explained many of the requests are spread out over several departments and often take more than 15 minutes to complete. But the city has not levied the individual, who, in addition to using the city’s online record request, also sends emails with many more requests.
“I’ve never seen the media misuse it like that,” Harris said. “I’ve never in my years had a problem with anybody. I’ve always been happy to respond to GRAMA requests.”
Both Bradfield and Harris see the bill as a way to increase work output and better help other individuals who are looking for government records.
The bill is currently being viewed by the House Senate and was last discussed during the legislative session on Feb. 11.