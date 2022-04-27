On Tuesday, as part of the opening to the County Council meeting, Vice Chair Paul Borup apologized to his fellow council members for his actions following the council meeting on April 12.
Though he didn’t mention any specific details surrounding the last council meeting, Borup said his feelings pushed him to action.
“Chairman Tidwell, thank you. I appreciate you giving me this opportunity. After the last council meeting ended, I made a critical error and let my emotions get the better of me,” Borup said. “It was my fault, and due to my mistake, this council has experienced unnecessary drama and distractions, and I want to publicly apologize to my fellow council members for my error.”
The incident in question took place after a heated council meeting earlier this month, when Borup approached County Executive David Zook’s office, knocked on the door and opened it himself after Zook declined to open up.
“You want a personal attack?” Borup said. “You come see me sometime.”
The Herald Journal was present during the interaction.
On Tuesday, Borup went on to explain the reasoning behind his heated reaction, as well as his concern for taxpayer dollars.
“In 1998, Cache County was the first in Utah to move to a council form of government, and in this move, we split the legislative and executive functions. Rather than two people making budget and policy decisions in a somewhat opaque process, Cache County opted for a different way,” Borup said. “Today, we need at least five people that decide on policy, at least five people to decide on appropriate budgets, and all of this is done in public meetings.”
Borup clarified he is not apologetic for his concern surrounding the incident that occurred earlier this month.
“Now, I’ll never apologize for being a staunch advocate of openness, of checks and balances, and commitment to widespread consensus that the good people of this county voted for 35 years ago. I won’t apologize for demanding transparency and appropriate budget practices that make sure that we don’t have financial shenanigans going on here,” Borup said. “I’m committed to making sure we do more with less, that we don’t raise taxes, and we never get complacent. You won’t hear me say things like, ‘we have a $100 million budget so a little more here or there doesn’t really matter.’ It does matter — it’s your money.”
Zook doesn’t believe Borup’s apology was enough.
“He has not apologized to our employees or our citizens for his bad behavior. Nor has he apologized to me for forcibly entering my office and threatening me with violence. I wish he had apologized to us. I wish I could be saying now how much I appreciate his contrition,” Zook said. “Instead, he apologized to those he offended the least, including two who are complicit in his bad behavior.”
Zook said Borup’s actions were inappropriate for a council member, and that staff deserve a safe workplace.
“When we got elected, we took an oath to uphold the law. That includes all laws,” Zook said. “Violence has no place in our workplace. Every employee has a right to feel safe at work, free from unwelcome incursions into their personal space, free from threats and free from intimidation.”
Zook said the events that took place on that evening did not mark the first time he had such instances with Borup.
“The threats that night were only the most recent violations of professional conduct for Mr. Borup,” Zook said. “There have been several incidents where he has yelled, accused and abused our staff and me over the past few months. When he threatened me two weeks ago, he was already under investigation for another violent outburst that had occurred a few weeks prior.”
Zook turned to the police after the interaction, but said he later dropped the case in an attempt to heal the rift between he and the council. Still, Zook doesn’t think this action, or anything else he has done, has improved the situation.
“I have made several attempts to work toward peace with a few council members who feel enmity toward me. In response to extending those olive branches, all I have received in exchange from those council members has been ridicule, scorn and accusations,” Zook said. “I invite Paul and any other council members who might have concerns, questions or differences of opinion, to come and talk to me. Let’s sit down and talk about how we can heal this rift and re-focus our combined efforts on the needs of our citizens.”