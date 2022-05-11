In a split vote on Tuesday evening, the Cache County Council approved an ordinance allowing alcohol to be served at certain events at the Cache County Fairgrounds.
According to Bart Esplin, the manager of the fairgrounds, there have been numerous requests for alcohol to be available at activities such as bike tours, fish and wildlife group gatherings and cultural events.
After receiving a request last year, a subcommittee was formed to approach the issue.
“It needs to be addressed, and I think this is as good a time as any to address it,” Esplin said at the County Council meeting.
As part of the ordinance, public event event organizers who wish to serve alcohol at the fairgrounds will need to obtain a single event permit from the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Among other limitations, the DABC requires event organizers to submit an application at least 30 business days before their event. Organizers must also establish drinking areas where alcohol can be consumed. These permits are only granted to specific entities that have existed for at least one year.
Organizers of private events will either need to contract with Cache County to designate facilities or areas where alcohol will be consumed and served, or include those who will drink at their event on a designated guest list.
Before the council voted on the ordinance, several questions were asked to clarify the boundaries of the new ordinance.
Council Chair Barbara Tidwell asked if the ordinance would allow alcohol to be served at the Cache County Fair, prompting Esplin to state that while alcoholic beverages could be vended at the fair if the county desired, it ultimately will not happen.
“If the county so choose to do so, they could, but we’re not going to,” Esplin said. “It’s kind of our community standards that we don’t feel that that’s where we want to be, but there are certain factions within our community that this is kind of part of their culture.”
According to Cache County Attorney John Luthy, there was already alcohol consumption at private events held on the fairgrounds despite the rules. This ordinance will regulate alcohol consumption and allow rules to be enforced.
“By saying you can, for example, at a private party have alcohol but you’ve got to do it according to code which includes there being a guest list and only the people on the guest list can be there and consume alcohol,” Luthy said, explaining the benefits of the new ordinance on code enforcement, “we now have a fine structure in place and a misdemeanor offense in place so that there’s concrete enforcement options.”
Esplin said there is still work to do to determine proper policy in terms of liability between event holders and the county. For now, individual situations are up to his discretion.
Council Members Tidwell, Worthen, Zilles, and Gunnell voted in favor of the ordinance. Council Members Borup and Erickson withdrew, and Council Member Ward voted in opposition.