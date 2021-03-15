Though several Cache County Council members have opposed allowing wineries in unincorporated areas, some locals argue such businesses have been around longer than statehood in many areas of Utah.
Lynne McNeill, an associate professor at Utah State University, wrote to the council after several members raised concerns of a "cultural shift" that would accompany allowing alcohol production.
"While there has always been a cultural ‘push and pull’ when it comes to issues of alcohol in Utah … the residents of Utah have managed to produce and consume alcohol for literal centuries without any societal degeneration as a result,” McNeill wrote. “Any claims that alcohol production will suddenly ‘change’ the culture of our valley or state are simply proven false by the historical record."
Cache Valley’s history
Despite the council’s fear that allowing wine production would snowball into new breweries and distilleries producing alcohol in the name of agriculture, breweries existed and were profitable in the county as far back as the 1870s.
“The presence of alcohol-producing businesses in Utah and Cache Valley long predates any of us alive today,” McNeill wrote to the council, “and greater alcohol production in Cache Valley would in fact put us in closer alignment with our predecessors.”
An essay written by Christine Cooper-Rompoto in “This is the Plate: Utah Food Traditions” — a book co-edited by McNeill — discusses the history and references research collated by former Utah State University Special Collections Curator A.J. Simmonds (who also wrote a column for The Herald Journal on local history).
According to Simmonds, the earliest reference to breweries in Cache County was Henry Worley, and even after the ordinances banning sale of alcohol in Logan passed in the mid-1870s, businesses like the Logan City Brewery Company and Cache Valley Brewing Company popped up for decades.
“In the late nineteenth century, Logan leaders believed that they had the power to legislate and even forbid the sale of alcohol, and their frequent attempts to crack down on alcohol sales led to much controversy among its residents,” Cooper-Rompoto wrote. “Although I have uncovered a number of sources and references to Logan’s early breweries, regrettably absent are accounts of local home brewers, including women, as well as more information about the breweries themselves, their beers, and their clientele.”
Utah was not immune to the temperance movement of the early 1900s, and by 1911, no publicly operating breweries are known to have existed in the county.
Planned brewery
This may change in the next year as Prodigy Brewing Company — a craft-beer company started in Beijing — plans to move into 25 W. Center Street in Logan with the hope to open this summer (with The Crepery moving to an adjoining location, according to a spokesperson with the brewery).
The brewery is within Logan’s city boundary, and therefore the county alcohol ordinance — which only applies to unincorporated areas of Cache County — would have no effect on its opening. Prodigy has already obtained its liquor license from the state and a local operating permit.
Currently operating
Local proponents of a change to the ordinance have argued whether wine production is allowed in the county or not, alcohol already exists, and so does commercial wine production.
Slide Ridge Honey, in Mendon, was founded in 2004. It was granted its liquor license and began producing honey wines in 2011.
“I think businesses need more than one avenue of income,” said Kelli Bess, the company’s chief operating officer. “Here at Slide Ridge, we didn't just concentrate on honey. We wanted to make something else that would bring in more money, because if you keep your revenue stream just narrow-minded in one direction, like in honey, you're not going to make money.”
Now Slide Ridge’s wines and vinegars are sold in some of the most prestigious restaurants in Utah, Colorado and even California, along with its honey.
Even though the business was incorporated into Mendon and, like Prodigy, will not be affected either way, Bess hopes the county's ordinance is changed as Slide Ridge’s existence had no impact on alcohol use in the county.
The winery doesn’t feature a tasting room in accordance with Mendon officials’ wishes, but Bess said it would only help the business.
“They thought it would be safer for the kids not to have access, but that nobody can enter anyway unless you're 21,” she said.
Allowing for on-site tastings and sales would increase profitability because currently, Slide Ridge’s wines are not widely available in the state’s liquor stores and most private sales come from special orders.
One issue with the ordinance as it was presented was that it didn’t specify allowances for bottling and packaging the alcohol on-site.
Jason Boal, who has worked on Ada County code in relation to wineries, said allowing for on-site distribution and tasting rooms was a similar concern for some residents outside of Boise who feared that might encourage less agriculture-centered ventures.
“I think we softened a little bit,” Boal said. “We've worked to try to identify some size limitations, so that yes, maybe they have a small tasting room on sites, but really, if they want a large tasting room, more in a restaurant-type of a format, that they locate that within the cities.”
Bess argued it’s just another cap on profitability of agriculture.
“Anything that's produced has got to be packaged, whether it's tomatoes into a little box, or raspberries into a little box of cellophane,” Bess said. “Packaging is protecting your crop.”
The Cache County Council has also considered proposing language to specify a certain percentage of the ingredients to produce the alcohol must be grown either on-site or at least locally to preserve the “terroir” — a French phrase referring to the product tasting “of the land it comes from.”
This is something Boal said wineries in Idaho are in favor of as it prevents large, out-of-state partners from buying up local farms for massive commercial ventures.
On the other hand, Bess said, while she understands the concern, it's still “putting a cap on business” and could prevent creative ideas from being realized, like incorporating raspberries from Bear Lake or peaches from Brigham City or Perry.
“It’s just tying the hands of small business people when you say that it has to be produced here, locally,” she said. “And I just disagree with what they want to call local. I guess they need to expand their net, broaden their mind, and help out the community. Your community just isn't Cache Valley.”
The council will meet again on March 23 and is expected to act on a revised version of the ordinance.